April 8, 2025
Goldman Sachs Raises Odds Of US Recession To 45%

Goldman Sachs has raised the odds of a US recession to 45 per cent in the next 12 months, joining other investment banks in revising their forecast as fears of a trade war grip markets after sweeping tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, Reuters reported yesterday.

According to the news agency, Goldman raised the probably of a recession in the next 12 months from a previous estimate of 35 per cent following a sharp tightening in financial conditions and a rise in policy uncertainty that is likely to depress capital spending by more than what Goldman had previously assumed.

