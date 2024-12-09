Goldman Sachs Quits Global Climate Coalition For Banks

Share

Goldman Sachs on Friday announced that it had quit a sector coalition aimed at aligning bank lending and investment activities with global efforts to fight climate change.

According to Reuters, the U.S investment bank thus becomes the most highprofile member to leave the group.

The news agency noted that Goldman Sachs’ decision comes against a backdrop of pressure from some Republican politicians who have suggested that membership of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) could breach anti-trust rules.

Goldman Sachs gave no explicit reason for its departure, but focused on its strategy for the future and a growing push by regulators to make sustainability efforts mandatory. “We have the capabilities to achieve our goals and to support the sustainability objectives of our clients.

Goldman Sachs is also very focused on the increasingly elevated sustainability standards and reporting requirements imposed by regulators around the world,” it said in a statement on Friday.

While it remains unclear what will happen to U.S. rules around climate-related company disclosures under President-elect Donald Trump, many large U.S. firms including Goldman Sachs will have to disclose under European Union rules.

Banks joining the voluntary NZBA agree to align with the world’s aim of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, set targets to help get them there and publish progress on their efforts each year, something Goldman Sachs said it would continue to do.

Share

Please follow and like us: