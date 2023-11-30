Golden Spikers Dominate Gsval U-20 Tourney

It was total domination by both the boys’ and girls’ teams of Golden Spikers, Washington, Onitsha, Anambra State, at the maiden edition of the Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy Beach Volleyball U-20 tournament which ended in Lagos on Tuesday.

Golden Spikers boys’ team defeated all others to emerge champions like their girls’ team with another team from Onitsha, Refiners Volleyball Academy, finishing second in both categories to take the top two titles to Anambra State. Vico Spikers from Abuja finished third in the boys’ event while Glorious Spikers, also from Abuja ended with the bronze medal in the girls’ event.

The two-day tournament at the Westside Beach Resort, Ajah, Lekki, Lagos, saw five teams competing in the boys’ event while three teams made the girls’ category.

Speaking on his reason for allowing the organisers to use his facilities, the owner of Westside Beach Resort, Chief Benson Ezeike, said it was a thing of joy for him to see the young ones competing against each other, and it was not difficult for him to release the venue for the organisers free-of-charge.