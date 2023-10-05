Golden Penny Semovita Wins Flour Brand of the Year

Golden Penny Semovita from the staple of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc and a brand of semolina, a popular wheat flour consumed worldwide, has won the Flour Brand of The Year at the maiden edition of MediaConsortium Awards. During the awards presentation, the organiser confirmed that Golden Penny Semovita had remained one of the leading flour brands in the sector of the economy.

“The panel of acces- sors constituted by the editorial board led by, Amechi Obiakpu (Espinews), Akin Adewakun (Nigerian Tribune), Clara Okoro (Brandworld) and Godwin Anyebe (Media- Consortium) sat through numerous nominations and eventually voted and concluded that the flour brand deserving of the award based on the acceptance by the consumers and its contributions to the flour sector of the economy.

“Interestingly, Golden Penny Semovita brand has been creating amazing experiences and sharing love as a family-oriented brand over the years. “We are not in doubt that Golden Penny Semovita truly deserves this honour at this time, and we wish to appreciate the immense contributions the brand has made to the industry over the years.

The flour brand, primarily consists of water, carbohydrates, and gluten-forming proteins that contribute to its unique properties. Golden Penny Semovita, the best semolina brand in Nigeria is made from high-quality premium wheat and is known for its smooth, fine texture and superior quality. It is also a great source of energy, protein, and fibre.