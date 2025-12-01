Golden Penny Rewards Over 6,000 Consumers

The Golden Penny 65th Anniversary Buy & Win National Consumer Promotion continues to transform the lives of many homes and families in Nigeria.

Loyal consumers of Golden Penny Foods Ltd are being rewarded weekly with life-changing prizes including financial support, gas cookers, washing machines, televisions, Golden Penny Food Products kitchen makeovers and brand-new cars.

So far, over 6,000 winners have emerged during the weekly live draws, while six lucky consumers from Ekiti, Taraba, Lagos, Enugu, Kogi, and Osun states have each driven home a brand-new car courtesy of the promo.

Speaking on the progress of the campaign thus far, Mr. Caius Johnson-Bezi, the Brand Manager, Ball Foods, Golden Penny Foods Ltd, said “We established more than 300 active redemption centres nationwide and multiple support channels to ensure ease of access and redemption for our consumers during the campaign period.

“And thus far, we have rewarded over 6000 consumers across the country with our well curated prizes and rewards to ensure long-term value and utilization.

“We remain committed to improving lives of our consumers across communities, and we encourage Nigerians to keep participating as there are still many exciting prizes left to be won.”