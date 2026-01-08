Golden Penny Foods Rewards Over 10,000 Consumers At 65th Anniversary Promo

Golden Penny Foods, the iconic brand of FMN, has wrapped up its 65th Anniversary Buy & Win National Consumer Promotion, positively impacting the lives of over 10,000 consumers nationwide.

The three-month initiative delivered prizes valued at more than N4 billion, a gesture of gratitude that brought smiles to loyal customers who have supported the brand for over six decades.

Over the course of the promotion, tens of thousands of entries were received, and more than 10,000 lucky consumers walked away with prizes ranging from household essentials to life-changing rewards.

Among the most celebrated wins were 12 brand-new cars delivered to winners in Ekiti, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Cross-River, Kogi, Taraba, Osun states, and 11 complete Kitchen Makeovers, each transforming everyday living spaces for families in different communities across Nigeria.

In addition to these headline prizes, thousands of participants received cash awards, home appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines, smart televisions, gas cookers, and Golden Penny products, all aimed at bringing joy and value directly into homes.

Launched on 22nd September 2025, the Buy & Win campaign invited Nigerians to participate by purchasing specially marked Golden Penny products and submitting entries at designated redemption centres nationwide.