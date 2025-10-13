Golden Penny Foods Marks 65th Anniversary

Golden Penny Foods Ltd, brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), is set to mark 65 years of ‘Feeding and Enriching Lives’, every day. As part of this celebration, the brand is launching a Buy & Win promotion, offering N4 billion worth of prizes to its loyal consumers.

The pan-Nigeria Golden Penny Buy & Win promo campaign, which will run for 10 weeks from September 22 allows consumers to enter with multiple entries to win instant airtime and ultimately, cash prizes, Golden Penny products, household items, kitchen makeovers, and cars.

Instant airtime can be earned by using the unique PIN on the promo packs. Weekly draws will be held every Tuesday at 12p.m. for the duration of the promo. The Managing Director, Food Division, Mr Devlin Hainsworth, eulogised the company’s commitment to celebrate with the consumers, as their loyalty for over six decades is the very foundation of business sustenance.

“The Golden Penny Foods brand is the people’s brand, a household brand that transcends over two generations while still maintaining the production of nutritious and superior quality loved brands. Through the National Consumer Promotion, we are celebrating and rewarding our consumers for 65 years of loyalty, affinity, and patronage,” he explained.