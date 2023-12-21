Golden Friends FC Beat Odbib United As Ikpeba Football Challenge Begins In Warri

Golden Friends Football Club defeated Odbid United FC in the Under-17 category as the 2023 edition of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge, Warri 2023 flagged off yesterday at the Chevron Cooperative Artificial Pitch, Effurum, Warri, Delta State.

In other matches, Holy Arrow FC beat Great Avengers 3-0. Champion Catheral silenced Ichofe Wonderers FC by three unreplied goals to create a big chance to move to the quarter-finals.

In the Under-13 category, Great Avengers beat Successful Pillars 4 – 0, while Moraks FC lost to Golden Friends. Great Starts pummelled Orion FC 6-1, to open their quest to a great championship.

In other Under-13 category games, Delta Warriors lost to Valencia FC.

The sponsor of the championship, the 1997 African Footballer of the Year and 1996 Olympic Gold medalist, Victor Ikpeba, Wednesday expressed delight on the standard of play exhibited by all the teams that played their opening games.