Street of Gold Foundation Women in MICE and MICE have unveiled Golden Experience Awards and Women in MICE Ethiopia 2026 (Business MICE Tourism – Ethiopia 2026), and is set to hold between April 24 and 25 2026, at the Skylight Hotel, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, under the theme: Celebrating Excellence, Igniting Global Impact in MICE.

According to Majesty R. Panford, Founder, Street of Gold Foundation Women in MICE, in an official statement, ‘‘Golden Experience Awards and Women in MICE Ethiopia 2026 is being jointly organised by Smart MICE Limited International Fance, in collaboration with Skylight Hotel Ethiopia, Ethiopia Embassy in Ghana, Ethiopian Airlines and Ghana Embassy in Ethiopia.

‘‘This international conference and exhibition will focus on Business MICE Tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Confer- ences, and Exhibitions) and will bring together key stakeholders across multiple sectors, including but not limited to:

‘‘Tourism and leisure equipment and product development agencies; Hotels and hospitality support services; Travel and tour agencies; Interior and exterior design companies; Agro-processing industries; Mining and extractive industries; Pharmaceutical companies;

‘‘Real estate development firms; Cafeteria and catering services; Banking and financial institutions; Media (radio and television production agencies); Publishing and book production companies; Technology and software development agencies; and Audio-visual and entertainment service providers.

The oorganisers further stated that ‘‘the two-day exhibition will feature buyer– seller meetings, sector-focused forums, and other promotional and networking activities, offering participants an excellent platform for business engagement, knowledge exchange, and partnership development.

‘‘The conference will also highlight Business MICE Tourism as a strategic tool: “A singular platform that helps organisations align opportunities and optimise MICE returns.”

Key highlights of the event include:

Indepth insights into exhibition and event concepts; Interactive discussions with industry peers; Access to expert knowledge and best practices; Updates on global MICE industry trends and developments; Information exchange across sectors; and Opportunities to build strategic partnerships and professional networks.’’