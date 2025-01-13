Golden Anniversary: UNILORIN’ll Actualise It’s Strategic Plans – VC

Share

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), has disclosed that the Management of the institution is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the actualisation of the strategic plans of the University with a view to taking the institution to greater heights.

Prof. Egbewole, who disclosed this on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while interacting with journalists shortly after unveiling the University logo ahead of its 50th anniversary, said the 2024 to 2028 strategic plan is a work in progress to place the University on the right pedestal.

The Vice-Chancellor, who explained that the University is determined to forge ahead to the next level, especially in areas of research, infrastructure and good community engagement, disclosed that an

Innovation hub as well as other projects have been put in place to help drive the initiative of the students in their research.

Ecstatic about the achievements recorded by his administration in the past year, Prof. Egbewole added

that they are assiduously working to put behind all challenges, while also working towards producing graduates that would be employers of labour, rather than employment seekers.

The Vice-Chancellor urged members of the alumni association to support the University in its strive to achieve better growth and development.

Prof. Egbewole lauded the Federal Government for the establishment of NELFUND, saying 10,789 students from the University of Ilorin had so far benefited from the loan scheme, while he is optimistic that more than double that figure would benefit from the loan scheme during this 2024/2025 academic session.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Ceremonial Committee of the University’s 50th anniversary, Prof. Olugbenga Mokuolu, said the logo is designed to speak more of the aspirations of the University.

