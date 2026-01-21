Mark Goldbridge Slams United Regarding Wilfred Ndidi Links

Manchester United fan channel owner Mark Goldbridge has slammed the club’s leadership after reports linked the Red Devils with potential signings Wilfred Ndidi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Multiple reports have linked the Super Eagles captain with a return to England, suggesting that Manchester United are exploring a possible loan move for the Nigerian midfielder from Besiktas JK.

Within the Nigerian football community, this is widely seen as an indication that the former Leicester City player has caught the club’s attention following his standout performances at the AFCON.

United Fan Voices Opinion On Ndidi Transfer Rumours

Reacting to fresh reports that Manchester United have renewed their interest in Wilfred Ndidi as a potential midfield reinforcement, fan channel owner Mark Goldbridge took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration with the club’s transfer strategy.

“Ndidi and Loftus-Cheek… says everything about this club. Fans with the standards of Real Madrid. Owners with standards of Stoke,” Goldbridge wrote.

The comments come amid growing speculation that United are exploring short-term midfield options during the January transfer window, with Ndidi reportedly under consideration following his move to Turkish side Besiktas from Leicester City last summer.

Although no official bid has been made, reports suggest Manchester United are actively discussing potential midfield reinforcements as they aim to stabilise performances and strengthen their push for Champions League qualification.

Despite the ongoing links, there is still no confirmation that United will formalise their interest in Ndidi before the window closes, and the club has yet to announce any concrete transfer plans publicly.