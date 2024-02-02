Goldberg, Life & Zagg Fortify Eagles for Showdown

The Super Eagles’ electrifying win over Cameroon has offered renewed hope for a fourth AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire. Official partners, Goldberg, Life Beer, and Zagg Energy Malt drink remain solidly behind the Super Eagles, urging them to conquer Angola in Friday’s quarter-final contest and secure a coveted semi-final spot.

While reiterating its maximum support for the Super Eagles, these Nigerian Breweries brands are simultaneously keeping fans engaged and rewarding their passionate support. “Yes, we want the Eagles to go all out on Fri- day against Angola, that is why we are galvanizing all the support for the team,” said Head of Marketing Communications, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sandra Amachree.

Amachree noted the excitement around the AFCON tournament is increasing as the Eagles are progressing, hence the trio of Goldberg, Life Beer, and Zagg are matching the tempo with increased activations. Goldberg, the iconic Nigerian lager, isn’t just raising the volume across selected viewing centres; they’re also raising the stakes with their interactive Fantasy League Challenge (FLC).