Goldberg, Life Continental & Zagg Energy Drink hail Eagles’ victory over Rwanda

… charge team to beat Zimbabwe in Uyo

Nigerian Breweries Plc, through its flagship brands—Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink—has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Super Eagles on their resounding 2-0 victory over Rwanda in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali saw the Nigerian team deliver a commanding performance, rekindling the hopes of millions of football-loving fans and consumers.

A first-half brace from 2023 ‘African Footballer of the Year’ recipient, Victor Osimhen sealed a well-deserved win, showcasing the team’s quality and hunger for success on the global stage.

Expressing admiration for the team’s outstanding display, Nigerian Breweries brands reinforced its unwavering support for Nigerian football.

Wasiu Ola Abiola,Head, Digital, Brand Media PR and Sponsorships, Nigerian Breweries Plc., lauded the players and technical crew for their dedication to making the nation proud.

“We at Nigerian Breweries are immensely proud of the Super Eagles for their stellar performance against Rwanda. This victory is a testament to the hard work, teamwork, and passion that defines Nigerian football.

“Goldberg, Life Continental, and Zagg Energy Drink are brands that celebrate excellence, and the Super Eagles have once again demonstrated that Nigeria belongs at the top in global football,” Abiola stated.

As the Super Eagles shift their focus to their next crucial qualifier against Zimbabwe in Uyo on Tuesday, the brands are rallying support for the team to maintain their winning momentum on Match-day six.

The Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Olaoluwa Babalola, noted that the journey to the next World Cup finals next year is still a long one but urged the team not to relent but pick available points as the tournament hit the halfway mark.

“The road to the World Cup is long and demanding, but with the right mindset and the unwavering support of Nigerians, we are confident that the Eagles will continue to soar. We urge the team to give their all against Zimbabwe, as every match is a step closer to the ultimate goal,” Babalola remarked.

