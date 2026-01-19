Gold Refinery: FG Reacts To Northern Elders’ Claim

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, on Sunday, debunked claims by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that the Federal Government violated the federal character principle by siting a gold refinery in Lagos.

Debunking the purported allegation in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Segun Tomori, the Minister stressed that the Federal Government neither owns nor established a gold refinery in Lagos or anywhere else in the country.

The statement noted that the allegation misrepresented comments made by the Minister, Dr Dele Alake, regarding the planned inauguration of a gold refinery project and ongoing reforms in the solid minerals sector.

He said, “There was nowhere in the Minister of Solid Minerals announcement that the Federal Government owned or established a gold refinery in Lagos or anywhere, for that matter.

“Dr Dele Alake was clear that other gold refineries are in the works across the country and that they are all privately owned by different companies.”

The Minister explained that the refinery referenced by the NEF is a private initiative by Kian Smith, a wholly privately owned mining company, set up to support the development of Nigeria’s local gold industry.

He added that the Federal Government does not direct private companies on where to locate their businesses, noting that such decisions are based on individual companies’ operational and commercial considerations.

The ministry urged the public to distinguish between government projects and private sector investments, reiterating its commitment to creating an enabling environment for solid minerals development across all parts of the country.

He said the Federal Government acknowledged the doggedness of the company’s founder and Managing Director, Ms Nere Emiko, for delivering a flagship project after years of perseverance, enterprise and leadership.

According to him, the refinery reflects the solid minerals sector’s response to the value-addition policy introduced to discourage the export of raw minerals and to promote local processing and manufacturing.