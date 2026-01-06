Gold Price Rises After US Captures Venezuela’s Maduro

Precious metal prices have risen after the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro increased investors’ concerns about geopolitical risks.

In yesterday morning’s trade in Asia, gold was about 1.8% higher at around $4,408 (£3,282) an ounce, while silver was up close to 3.5%, as money was moved into so-called “safe-haven” assets.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices were little changed and share prices in the region were mostly higher. Both gold and silver hit record highs in 2025 before losing ground in the last few days of the year, reports the BBC.