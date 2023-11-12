Gold Jewelled Headpiece: Return Of Cleopatra Style

Most fashion items and accessories are major throwback from the past but with a modern twist to suit contemporary style. Jewelled headpiece worn like a wig was the signature style accessory of Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt.

When Hollywood recreated Cleopatra’s life and that of Egyptian empire back in the 1980’s, the Jewelled headpiece was one of the costumes Elizabeth Taylor wore to look the part of Cleopatra.

Now, this Jewelled headpiece has found its way back in modern fashion. It’s the costumes’ party delight. They come in handy for the extra lavish look for parties.

And if you are still wondering who Cleopatra was, a brief introduction says, Cleopatra VII Thea Philopator was Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt from 51 to 30 BC, and its last active ruler.

A member of the Ptolemaic dynasty, she was a descendant of its founder Ptolemy I Soter, a Macedonian Greek general and companion of Alexander the Great.