Gold For NERC, FCCPC

Share

Two Federal Government agencies, the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) deserve accolades for standing firm in the determination to ease the pains of Nigerians.

The two bodies came down hard on Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) who brazenly jumped out to fleece citizens of scarce resources through the replacement of Unistar meters as from November 14, 2024. The DisCos blamed their obnoxious order on TID rollover.

While already financially harangued Nigerians bemoaned their plight, some of the DisCos insisted that consumers must apply for prepaid meters or be prepared to face estimated billing.

No credible alternatives were offered. Vice Chairman of NERC, Musiliu Oseni, stood up to his responsibility by issuing a contrary order.

He emphasised that it was the responsibility of the DisCos to replace any meter that could not be upgraded, insisting that consumers should not be forced to pay for new meters. His FCCPC counterpart, Tunji Bello, who assumed office in July, also weighed in and made his presence felt and quite strongly too.

The CEO warned against arbitrary torture of innocent consumers through meter upgrade, contrary to statutory provisions. The DisCos flaunted technicalities to try to bamboozle consumers, claiming that Unistar meters were not compatible with the new STS 2.0 System.

That should not be the business of clients who have already gone through draconian tariff hikes in recent times. The NERC has shown more seriousness by advising that customers must not be coerced into any form of meter upgrade.

According to an official statement: “No customer should be forcefully migrated to estimated billing.” NERC further stated that: “If any customer’s meter is adjudged by any DisCo to be obsolete or faulty, it is the responsibility of the DisCo to replace the meter free of charge, provided the fault was not caused by the customer.”

Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, should tap from this humanness and humility by working towards a reduction in the pump price of fuel

This is the government at work. President Bola Tinubu cannot leave his executive duties to delve into every aspect of national life when there are subordinate officers delegated to shoulder such assignments. We should not spare words in condemning those who fail the nation.

There is no doubt that some government functionaries are either too comfortable with their status or believe that they cannot be fired by the president. This pomposity leaves so much to be desired. Ministerial and directorate positions are meant for service.

If there is one man who should relax and let the rot continue, he is Bello. Not many can claim to be as close as Tinubu. Right from their NADECO years, the NERC Vice Chairman and his boss have come a long way. Bello has been in government since 1999. He served in Lagos State under then governor Tinubu.

The succeeding governor, Babatunde Fashola, retained him as Commissioner for Environment. Akinwunmi Ambode upgraded the Commissioner to Secretary to the State Government. Babajide Sanwo-Olu took Bello back to the Ministry of Environment, as commissioner.

The Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Tunji-Bello is the better half of the FCCPC boss. They do not have a battalion of children. Hardship is far from their doorstep.

Yet, he has decided to do a good job by fighting for the people. We must also salute the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. Without his green light, the NERC would not be so committed to ensuring fair play in this issue of meter upgrade that has sent a clutch of heart attack cases to their creator.

Adelabu has shown that he is the true grandson of Chief Adegoke Joseph Sanusi Oduola Adelabu, a strong pre – independence politician and minister. Nicknamed ‘Penkelemes’ by his supporters, they took turns to enjoy a ride in the politician’s official car. Adelabu’s personal car, with registration number IB 121 was free for all.

There was little separating the minister from his massive followers who controlled politics in Ibadan. The senior Adelabu was a man of the people. The younger Adelabu must not allow himself to be cowed into submission by any greedy power stakeholder.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri should tap from this humanness and humility by working towards a reduction in the pump price of fuel. Tinubu does not claim to know it all. This NERC stance says it all.

Share

Please follow and like us: