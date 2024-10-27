Goje’s Family Denies Viral Video Of Money-Spraying

Share

The family of former Gombe State Governor and Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Danjuma Goje, has dismissed a viral video on social media that falsely portrays a couple being sprayed with money at a wedding ceremony, allegedly linked to Goje’s family.

The viral footage, which has sparked widespread debate online, suggests that money was lavishly sprayed at the recent wedding of Goje’s daughter, Fauziyya, and her groom, Aliyu Abubakar.

The wedding took place on Friday at the Central Mosque in Abuja, attracting high-profile figures.

President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as well as past and current governors, National Assembly members, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, were present at the wedding.

In response to the video, Muhammad Yayari, Goje’s media aide, released a statement on Sunday condemning the claims as misleading and malicious.

Yayari emphasized that the video did not feature Fauziyya or her groom and that none of the individuals in the video had any connection to the Goje family.

He further stated that the family is “revered” and would not condone any act that goes against Nigerian laws, particularly regarding public decency.

The statement read, “On behalf of the respected Goje’s family, we categorically deny this mischievous allegation and consider it a blatant and calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the revered family and the esteemed guests who attended the ceremony.”

Yayari clarified that the wedding events were held with strict adherence to decorum.

He categorically mentioned that “there was no place where men and women were mixed,” reemphasizing the family’s commitment to cultural values.

The family urged the public to disregard the video as an attempt by “mischief makers seeking to sabotage the successful ceremony and bring denigration to the entire family and its esteemed guests.”

Goje’s family expressed gratitude to friends, associates, and well-wishers for their support and goodwill throughout the celebrations.

They urged the public to dismiss the viral video and appreciate the “values of decency and respect that define our family.”

The family’s statement further highlights that President Bola Tinubu played a significant role in the wedding as the “Waliy” (guardian) of the bride, while former Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo represented the groom during the wedding rites.

