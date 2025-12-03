The lawmaker representing Gombe Central, Senator Danjuma Goje, has debunked the idea of a quarrel between him and Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s rowdy session, describing the event as part of parliamentary procedure.

Goje made this clarification on Wednesday, a day after he confronted Akpabio over what he called an “Unparliamentary act” during proceedings.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the lawmaker, who had raised a point of order citing procedural rules, said his actions were misinterpreted by sections of the media.

“My intention in calling that order was not to go against the Senate President personally or to fight him,” Goje said.

“The idea is to contribute my quota as an experienced parliamentarian to ensure that the Senate follows the rules. There is nothing personal against the Senate President or any senator.”

“There was no drama. There was no controversy, and there was no fight. I only raised a normal point of order… everything was sorted out. Please report what really transpired, not somebody’s views,” he added.

Goje reiterated his position firmly, stressing once more, “We didn’t fight yesterday. It was not a fight.”

In his response, Senate President Akpabio welcomed the clarification and echoed the call for accurate reporting.

“I hope they will hear that there is no fight in the Senate and that we are all one,” he said, reinforcing that the chamber remains united.

The clarification came barely 24 hours after the chamber briefly slipped into disorder over the procedural disagreement. Both lawmakers have now affirmed publicly that there was no fight and that the incident was purely procedural.