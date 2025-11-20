Going To Bed Same Time Every Night Lowers Blood Pressure –Study

A new study from a team of scientists at the Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences suggests that a regular bedtime could have a beneficial effect on blood pressure for individuals with hypertension.

The study titled, “Bedtime regularisation as a potential adjunct therapy for hypertension, a proof-of-concept study,” is published in the journal ‘SLEEP Advances’.

It’s one of the easiest health interventions imaginable: going to bed at the same time (or close to the same time) every night. Yet, according to OccHealthSci Associate Professor Saurabh Thosar, Ph.D., this approach could meaningfully reduce blood pressure in people with hypertension.

Thosar and Research Assistant Professor Leandro Campos de Brito, Ph.D. found that people with hypertension who stuck to a consistent bedtime for two weeks experienced significant drops in their blood pressure, particularly during nighttime hours. The intervention worked even for participants already taking medications to treat hypertension.