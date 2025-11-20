New Telegraph

November 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Going To Bed…

Going To Bed Same Time Every Night Lowers Blood Pressure –Study

A new study from a team of scientists at the Oregon Institute of Occupational Health Sciences suggests that a regular bedtime could have a beneficial effect on blood pressure for individuals with hypertension.

The study titled, “Bedtime regularisation as a potential adjunct therapy for hypertension, a proof-of-concept study,” is published in the journal ‘SLEEP Advances’.

It’s one of the easiest health interventions imaginable: going to bed at the same time (or close to the same time) every night. Yet, according to OccHealthSci Associate Professor Saurabh Thosar, Ph.D., this approach could meaningfully reduce blood pressure in people with hypertension.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Thosar and Research Assistant Professor Leandro Campos de Brito, Ph.D. found that people with hypertension who stuck to a consistent bedtime for two weeks experienced significant drops in their blood pressure, particularly during nighttime hours. The intervention worked even for participants already taking medications to treat hypertension.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Insecurity: Nigeria Doesn’t Need Foreign Troops, Targeted Support From Partners Required –SGF
Read Next

Christian Killings: Ribadu, Egbetokun, Tuggar Meet US Congressman