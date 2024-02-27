Going Sky-High With Aviator From Spribe

Crash games have been a boom in the gambling industry and have made plenty of Nigerian players big winners. You will find the most popular online casinos hosting the crash platform since it is well known how addictively fun the format can be. Founded in 2018, Spribe is an innovative provider and a forerunner amongst the most high-tier software studios you would find in the industry.

Spribe showcases some of the most played game types which include Plinko, Mines, Dice, Poker as well as the new crash-game sensation called Aviator. In this article, we’ll look at how the game works and break-down some of its unique functions that make it stand out from the rest.

First Impressions

The first time you start up the game, you might be slightly overwhelmed by all the statistics on the screen. Once your eyes have adjusted, you will realize that it’s not as bad as you thought. The game carries a neutral theme that uses shades of charcoal and a splash of color in its foundation.

Aviator features big green bet buttons, numbers and text that are all bright and readable as well as a real-time depiction of a plane taking flight. Current bets can be viewed on the left pane where your wager will join many others. The game tracks a short history of the multiplier crash values which can be viewed by clicking the button in the top-right corner.

You will notice that multipliers are represented by color; with blue being the lowest (less than x2), violet at the middle (between x2 and x10) and purple at the highest (x10 and above). While all rounds are being tracked, the biggest multiplier wins are showcased on the left pane with both a time and date.

Getting Started

Aviator has a demo mode that can be played on the main Spribe site as well as any casino that supports the feature. This is the best way to test out the game, especially if you are new to the crash format. When you’re ready to play for real money, make a deposit or use your existing balance and enter the game. Adjust your balance by using the plus and minus buttons on the left side of the green bet button. Before each round starts, Aviator leaves a 5 second time-frame for users to place a wager.

Once the round begins, you’ll see your bet value climb as much as the plane raises before a crash occurs. The aim of the game is to cash-out your bet before the crash which can happen any time, even at x1 your wager. While there is always a risk, the thrill of seeing how far you can hold on is part of what makes this platform so exciting. The popularity of Aviator can clearly be seen in the 500+ players that are present per round.

Features in Aviator

For a crash game, Aviator is quite functional with plenty of options to go through. The menu in the top-right corner allows you to turn the sound effects, music or animations off. For a complete break-down, click on the game rules section in the menu. Aviator provides a splendidly high RTP (Return To Player) rate of 97% and uses a provably fair system for all its rounds. The features you will find include:

Up to two bets per round for double the chance.

An auto function with adjustable settings.

Track the history of highest paid bets and multipliers from other users.

The game has a live chat room with a rain function that awards free bets.

Set universal limits for your minimum bet, max bet and max payout.

The provably fair system guarantees that all rounds are unique and are in no way manipulated.

Free bets are also awarded or given to you by another user and can be viewed in the top-right menu.

Beating the Odds

Aviator supplies a large theoretical return to player rate of 97% which can also be viewed in the menu options. While this high value is already generous as is, experienced players will always seek to improve their odds against any game they play. With the crash games being no exception, players from all over the world have already adapted to the new platform by using their own kind of personalized strategies.

Martingale

The Martingale style of play is a classic strategy that can be used in almost all forms of wager games. It’s done by having a win result of at least x3 your bet which keeps you in profit. The downside is that with every loss, you need to double your bet to make up for it. The risk is quite big so it’s best to use it in small sessions.

Demo Mode

The practice mode can be used for more than just familiarizing yourself with the game. It’s also the perfect hub for creating your very own techniques and strategies. You could try playing around with the auto-bet settings on a single or double wager to see what kind of results you get.

Conclusion

Aviator is a great start for those wanting to play their very first crash game. The music, sound effects and visuals are quite inviting once you have full understanding of the title. There are plenty of options to adjust before each round with betting updates added in real time. The social aspect is also quite refreshing. You can use the chat room to share experiences, get free plays through the rain function or be gifted by another user.

With more than 500 bets happening each round, the game provides lots of statistics to use to your advantage. Go through the history and track the way you play or compare your gaming style to others. Use practice mode if you’re still feeling green or if you would like to try out a new strategy. Overall, Aviator from Spribe is a game that leaves a memorable experience, especially for players that enjoy flying high..