Goge Africa commences celebration of 25 years with FOGA 2024

Goge Africa commences the celebra- tion of its 25th anniversary with the debut of Face of Goge Africa (FOGA) 2024. The colourful artistic and entertaining event held recently in Lagos. Goge Africa, which first edition aired on October 1, 1999, is an out dedicated to the development and promotion of Africa arts, music, culture, people, businesses, foods and tourism, with the aim of showcasing the best of the continent as a first choice tourist destination. FOGA, which is a year-long event to celebrate Goge Africa birthed and ran by Nneka Isaac-Moses and Isaac Moses, both husband and wife, was celebrated at Muri Okunola Park. It showcased the richness of Africa’s creative industries.

The event attracted participants from the movie in- dustry, music, comedy, fashion, arts, and tourism sectors, along with diplomats, government officials, and esteemed brands, creating an electric atmosphere of unity and cultural pride. FOGA, an initiative designed to spot- light and nurture Africa’s emerging talents in fashion, art, and modelling on the global stage, featured 25 exceptional contestants from six African countries: Burundi, Togo, Ghana, Liberia, Gambia, and Nigeria. These talented individuals captivated the audience with their creativity, passion, and unique expressions of African heritage. A distinguished panel of judges, includ- ing veteran Nollywood stars, fashion icons, and media personalities, meticulously evaluated the contestants through rig- orous evaluations, fashion parades, and various contests. Five outstanding winners emerged, with each earning prestigious prizes that included luxury travel experiences, cash prizes, and exclusive opportunities in the fashion and entertainment industries.

The winners are; Sandra Kaba from Liberia and Emerem Kingsley Emeka, from Nigeria, both earned all-expense paid trip to The Gambia courtesy of The Gambia Tourism; Adebowale Idowu Vic- toria, from Nigeria, earned luxury ship cruise ticket to the Bahamas, courtesy of Royal Caribbean; Adewale Mary, from Ni- geria, earned N1 million cash prize, courte- sy of Goge Africa Foundation; and Nwagu Eustess-Malcolm, to be featured at Nigerian Fashion Week London, courtesy of Queen Ronke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, Founder of Nigerian Fashion Week London. Additional perks of N500, 000 was award- ed to Miss Photogenic, Olanrewaju Zainab by GYMT, and Miss Friendly, Olaotomo Opeyemi, who will receive grooming and TV presentation opportunities with Goge Africa While Goge Africa reaffirmed its commitment to empowering African youth by pledging to mentor and train the winners in professional modeling, media, and tourism promotion. As Goge Africa continues its 25th an- niversary celebrations, the organisation looks forward to hosting the grand finale of FOGA later this year at GOGE AFRICA FESTIVAL which promises an unforget- table culmination of talents, culture, and innovation