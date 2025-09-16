GOFSAT School Pledges To Uphold Mission To Nurture Future Leaders

Though the 2024/2025 valedictory party for outgoing students of Gosfat Private School, Lagos, has come and gone, the management, staff and students are still savouring and reliving the conviviality of the event.

The students, who dressed in their best attire and accompanied by their parents, not only exchanged pleasantries among themselves, but also relieved their school days, times and experience shared together as they bade their teachers, peers and the school farewell.

In his welcome address, the Proprietor and Director of Studies of the school, Elder David Abiodun Odesanmi, who pledges school’s mission to nurture future leaders, lauded the parents and guardians for their cooperation and support, saying through the partnership they all form a strong team working toward one vision of raising children who will become responsible intelligent and impactful members of society.

However, Odesanmi said Gosfat Private School believes strongly that every child is a seed of great ness, with the mission to nurture, guide, and equip pupil with the knowledge, values and confidence needed to thrive in the future and today’s fast changing world.

With its philosophy, the school, the Proprietor noted, is guided by its motto: “Catch-them-young,” as they are committed to aiming for a solid foundation that recognises that children learn best when they are engaged, encouraged, and inspired.

“That is why we create a balanced learning environment where pupils can excel not only in the classroom, but also in life,” he stressed.

Towards this end, he explained that the school provides quality teaching across core subjects while integrating modern teaching methods and digital tools with the goal to help each child discover his or her unique potential and develop a love for lifelong education.

The Proprietor added: “Beyond the classroom, at Gosfat Private School education goes hand-inhand with creativity, discipline, and culture awareness.

“Through extracurricular activities, culture celebration, talent show technology and coaching lessons, we ensure pupils grow into well-rounded individuals, we also emphasise moral values, teamwork and leadership skills partnership with parent and guardian, and we deeply value the cooperation and support of our parent and guardian together.

“We form a strong team working toward one vision raising children who will become responsible, intelligent and impactful members of society.

“As we continue to expand and improve, our focus remains on giving every child the best possible foundation for the future, with dedicated teachers, supportive parents and motivated pupils, the sky is only the beginning for Gosfat Private School.

The event featured a series of activities, such as cultural display by students, choreography, as well as, presentation of prizes to the best students and teachers who distinguished themselves in their duties during the last year.