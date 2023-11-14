Goethe-Institut Nigeria, Henrich-Boll-Stiftung Spark Discourse On Intersection Of Climate, Culture

The intersection between climate change and culture, and its profound implications for the future of our environment, is the focus of a transformative discourse tagged ‘Climate and Culture Conversation’, and scheduled to hold in Lagos.

Climate change is more than just an environmental issue. It is deeply intertwined with cultural programs and activities. Our relationship with our environment and our natural resources is not only informed by our culture – as actors in the field of culture, we also have a direct impact on the environment.

For example, each cultural event uses resources such as electricity and internet data, and a lot of waste is produced through printing and catering.

Inspired by this awareness, Goethe-Institut Nigeria and Henrich-Böll-Stiftung are bringing together experts from the realms of culture and climate as well as cultural and civil society organisations for an invigorating exploration of the intersection between climate change and culture, and its profound implications for the future of our environment.

The Climate and Culture Conversation in Lagos, organised by Goethe-Institut Nigeria in partnership with Henrich-Böll-Stiftung, and scheduled to hold on Thursday, November 30th, 2023, at Goethe-Institut Nigeria, Anifowoshe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, “seeks to unravel the complex interplay between culture and climate change.

“The climate crisis is not just a matter of scientific data or political policies; it is fundamentally a cultural crisis. Our practices and ways of life have a profound impact on the environment.”

The organisers, in a statement announcing the event, noted that “our cultural heritage shapes our understanding of the natural world and influences the choices we make.

“Some pre-colonial societies of Nigeria historically had deep-rooted relationships with their environments, often practicing sustainable, nature-centric lifestyles and production practices.

“However, as extractive industry becomes the norm, our communities are beginning to embody cultural practices and identities that degrade our environment. Climate change is causing conflict, displacement, migration, and uprooting communities as evidenced in the Northern and Middle Belt Nigeria.”

The Climate and Culture conversation in Lagos is a timely platform for everyday

Nigerians to come together and explore the pivotal role of culture in addressing climate change.

By fostering this dialogue, the organizers aim to bridge the gap between the realms of culture and environmentalism, forging a path towards a more sustainable future in the field of cultural work.

The Climate and Culture Conversation “seeks to unite cultural and civil society

organisations, activists, individuals, and experts who share a fervor for climate action and cultural diversity. It seeks to inspire, nurture collaboration, and drive transformative change.

“This event aims to provide a platform for exploring the correlations between cultural endeavors and climate issues, as well as crafting solutions to reduce our environmental footprint and pave the way for a sustainable future. It hopes to serve as a blueprint for forthcoming events and initiatives in the months ahead.

“Your participation in this event is a contribution to the global effort to combat climate change, ensuring that culture and environmentalism walk hand in hand toward a greener, more sustainable future.

“Together, we can redefine our cultural narrative to one of environmental responsibility, shaping a better world for generations to come; together, we can uncover deeper knowledge and practical solutions in the fight against climate change and forge a path towards a more harmonious coexistence with our

planet.”