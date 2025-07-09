Independent revenue remittance by the Government-Owned Enterprises( GOEs) moved from ₦200 billion in 2013 to over ₦2 trillion in 2024, Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) confirmed the updated figure, on Wednesday.

FRC attributed the surge to collaboration between it and House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Speaking at 2025 National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance, held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Victor Muruako, Esq however notes with concern persistent challenge despite achievements. He cited weak enforcement mechanisms, limited public awareness, and the slow domestication of the FRA at the subnational level as according to him, only 26 out of 36 states have adopted similar laws.

He advocated for the establishment of a National Fiscal Governance Framework to improve coordination and strengthen audit and oversight structures.

Muruako further underscored the need for strict adherence to constitutional provisions, particularly regarding public debt and borrowing, which remain under the exclusive legislative list. He urged federal and sub-national actors to align their fiscal policies under the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

Muruako called on state and local government operators across Nigeria to adopt and fully implement fiscal responsibility laws in line with the federal framework.

The event organized by House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), brought together key financial stakeholders to discuss strategies for promoting transparency and sustainable development in Nigeria’s public financial management.

He lauded administration’s of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu commitment to strengthening financial policies aimed at driving economic growth. He emphasized that states and local governments must “key into” the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) to ensure fiscal discipline and alignment with federal financial standards.

Highlighting a critical legislative gap, Muruako noted that the FRA 2007 currently outlines 54 offenses but does not prescribe punishments for offenders. He called for the urgent amendment of the Act to include stronger penalties, thereby enhancing compliance and service delivery.

“The Act must be amended speedily for efficiency and to deliver real value to Nigerians,” he stressed.

He congratulated the PAC, led by Hon. Bamidele Salam, for hosting the conference, which he described as a pivotal step toward strengthening accountability in the public sector.

Reaffirming the FRC’s commitment to advancing transparency and reducing financial leakages, Muruako pledged continued support to the PAC in institutionalizing sound public financial management practices. He also congratulated the committee for securing Nigeria’s hosting rights for the 2025 West African Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAPAC) Annual Conference, describing it as a testament to Nigeria’s leadership in regional fiscal governance.