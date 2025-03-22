Goemai Lauds Council Boss For Solar  Project In Shendam LGA

Share

The Long Goemai of the Goemai Nation, Miskoom Martin Shaldas III, has commended the Chairman of Shendam Local Government Council, Plateau State, Nicholas Kemi Nshe, for initiating a solar electricity project aimed at addressing the prolonged power crisis in the Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that after more than a decade in darkness, Shendam LGA is set to regain electricity following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a solar energy project.

Installations are already underway, marking a significant step toward restoring power to the community.

Speaking at his palace in Shendam, the Long Goemai applauded Nshe’s commitment to improving the lives of residents through innovative solutions.

He noted that the chairman had prioritized the needs of the people to ensure that the long-standing electricity challenge was resolved.

The monarch urged Virtuitis Solaris Limited to ensure the swift implementation of the project while calling on the community to support and embrace the initiative for maximum impact.

According to him, reliable electricity would not only improve living conditions but also boost small businesses and create economic opportunities for the people of Shendam.

Similarly, Nicholas Kemi Nshe described the lack of electricity for over a decade as unacceptable, recalling a time when a stable power supply was the norm in Shendam.

“I don’t need anyone to remind me of this issue. When we were growing up, electricity was constant.

“Even in school, after prep, we would return to our hostels, heat our water, and have our meals before bed without worrying about power. But today, in the 21st century—an era of technological advancement—we are still struggling with something as basic as electricity.

“Our local government headquarters has been in darkness for 12 years, which is unacceptable.”

She lamented that the absence of electricity had forced many businesses to shut down or relocate, significantly hindering economic growth.

He stressed that electricity is just as fundamental to development as roads, markets, and raw materials.

While handing over the MoU and the Certificate of Occupancy (CoO) for the project, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring its successful execution.

He revealed that efforts to restore electricity had extended beyond Plateau State, with engagements in Abuja and Lagos to facilitate the project.

“If people in rural areas, who struggle to afford two meals a day, can still pay for solar power, then surely, we in urban centres should embrace this opportunity. Since August last year, we have worked tirelessly, and today, by the grace of God, we are seeing results,” he explained.

Nshe acknowledged the long delay in restoring electricity but reassured residents that change was coming and urged them to support the project.

“The traditional ruler rightly pointed out that four months is not enough to address years of neglect. Over 130,000 people live here, and keeping them in the dark is unacceptable. This development has been long overdue, and we are committed to making a difference,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Ayodeji Oladeji, the General Manager of Virtuitis Solaris Limited, a sister company of Mojec International Holdings, assured the traditional ruler and the people of Shendam that the project would provide a sustainable, affordable, and reliable power supply.

He emphasized that access to electricity is a fundamental right, not a luxury and that the project was designed to put power directly in the hands of the people.

Oladeji disclosed that a feasibility study had confirmed the project’s viability and that Shendam had been divided into four zones, each expected to receive one megawatt of power.

“We are starting the first phase with one megawatt, covering major areas within the town. As of today, 20 per cent of the required equipment for this phase has already been deployed,” he revealed.

He also assured residents that every household would receive a prepaid meter at no cost, eliminating cases of estimated billing and unfair charges.

“We do not take a single naira from anybody, and we will not ask for payment to install these meters. We have estimated the number of meters required and will provide them. There will be no cases of low supply and high charges—just a fair, transparent system where you pay only for what you use,” he stated.

Many residents have welcomed the solar project, describing it as a timely and sustainable solution to the electricity challenges in Shendam.

They believe that by harnessing renewable energy, the local government can reduce reliance on non-renewable sources and promote environmental sustainability.

It is worth noting that Nshe has a track record of implementing community-driven projects, including the installation of over 400 boreholes to address water scarcity during his earlier terms in office.

His leadership style has been described as inclusive, valuing the input and participation of traditional leaders, youth groups, and women’s associations, among others.

