A former Super Eagles defender, Godwin Okpara, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said there was need to return the country’s FA Cup to its old glamour. Excerpts:

What would you say about Nigeria’s FA Cup, especially starting from the state level?

It is honestly quite disappointing the way we have handled the FA Cup in Nigeria over the years. The FA Cup is supposed to be one of the strongest football traditions in any country. When you look at football nations across the world, you see how seriously they treat their domestic cup competitions.

It is not something they joke with. Take countries like England, Turkey, Spain, and Germany as examples, their FA Cup competitions are deeply respected, not just by smaller clubs but also by the biggest teams. These competitions are historic, prestigious, and emotionally significant to fans. They give lower-tier teams the opportunity to compete against top clubs, and that unpredictability is part of what makes football exciting.

Unfortunately, in Nigeria, we have not been consistent in maintaining that level of respect and organization for our FA Cup. There has been a lack of continuity, planning, and proper follow-through. That is why it has struggled to maintain relevance over time. However, I can see that there are efforts now to revive and reposition the FA Cup. That is a positive step, and I sincerely hope it is not just another short-term effort. What we need is sustainability.

The FA Cup must become a tradition again—something that clubs, players, and fans look forward to every season. If we can build that consistency and treat it with the importance it deserves, it will greatly benefit Nigerian football. It will create more competition, discover new talents, and strengthen the football ecosystem from the grassroots level.

What about the timing of the FA Cup? Won’t it affect clubs?

Yes, it will definitely have some impact on clubs. There is no doubt about that. Timing is very important in football scheduling, and if not handled properly, it can create unnecessary pressure on teams. However, everything depends on how well the organizers manage the situation.

If the schedule is properly structured, the impact can be minimized. The problem usually arises when competitions overlap in a way that strains players and clubs. In most countries, the FA Cup is played alongside the league, but the final stages often come after the league season has ended.

That way, clubs can focus fully on it without distractions. It also adds excitement as it becomes a grand conclusion to the football calendar. In Nigeria, we need to adopt a more structured approach. The league and the FA Cup should complement each other, not clash.

If the organizers can fix the timing properly, then clubs will be able to participate effectively without it negatively affecting their league performance. So yes, timing is an issue, but it is something that can be corrected with proper planning.

Looking at the Nigeria Premier Football League this season, it has been quite competitive. Would you say the quality has improved?

Yes, there has been noticeable improvement, especially in terms of competitiveness. This season has been very interesting because it is not dominated by just one team. You can see that even the defending champions are struggling.

Teams like Rangers are pushing strongly, while traditionally strong sides like Enyimba have also faced challenges. This kind of unpredictability is actually a good sign. If you look at top leagues around the world, you will notice that dominance is not always guaranteed.

Different teams rise, compete, and challenge for the title. That is what makes a league exciting. In our case, it shows that more teams are improving and becoming competitive. It means that any team can win the league if they work hard enough. That is a very positive development. At the same time, it also sends a message to the defending champions.

Winning the league once is not enough—you must continue to improve. Other teams are working hard to catch up, so if you relax, you will lose your position. That is why top teams need to keep strengthening their squads, improving their tactics, and staying focused. The competition is no longer one-sided, and that is exactly how it should be.

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification hopes seem over at the moment. What is the way forward?

This is a very sensitive issue, and I think we need to be realistic about it. At this point, I advise Nigerians to forget this World Cup because all the appeals and all will lead nowhere. We should not put all our expectations on something that is uncertain. Instead, we should focus on what is within our control and prepare for whatever outcome. The truth is, we put ourselves in this situation.

Every country started the qualification process at the same time, but we did not manage our games properly. Now, we are struggling, and that is the consequence. In football, how you start is very important. If you start well, you build confidence and momentum. But if you start poorly, you create pressure for yourself later on. So moving forward, we need to learn from this.

The focus should be on building a stronger system, better preparation, better planning, and more consistency and the NFF must spearhead this . Whatever happens, we should accept it and move on, but we must ensure that we do not repeat the same mistakes in the future.

The Super Eagles finished with a bronze medal recently at AFCON, would you say the team is now looking solid?

Yes, I believe we are beginning to see some level of stability in the team. Before now, there was a lot of inconsistency, especially with coaching changes. At one point, we had about three different coaches in a short period.

That kind of instability makes it difficult for players to adapt and perform at their best. Then Eric Chelle came in and brought some structure and stability to the team. He has been able to organize the players better and get improved performances from them.

Sometimes, previous coaches may not have had enough time to implement their ideas. But what matters is that the current setup is showing signs of improvement. One of the key changes was in the team’s formation and overall approach. These adjustments made a noticeable difference, and the players responded positively.

Now, the important question is whether he will be given the opportunity to continue. I believe continuity is very important. If a coach is doing well, he should be supported and allowed to build on that progress. If we can maintain stability in the coaching department, it will help the team grow stronger and more consistent over time.

There have been discussions about increasing the coach’s salary significantly. Do you think it is justified?

This is a complicated issue. On one hand, Nigeria is a big country, and we should be able to pay for quality. But on the other hand, we must be realistic about our financial situation. If we are already struggling to pay the current salary, then increasing it might create more problems.

It is not just about offering a high salary, it is about being able to sustain it. From what I understand, there have already been challenges in paying the existing amount. So, if we increase it without proper financial planning, it could lead to bigger issues. We need to strike a balance. If the coach is delivering results, then he deserves to be rewarded.

But at the same time, the system must be stable enough to support that decision. The most important thing is proper management. If the financial structure is strong, then paying higher salaries will not be a problem. But if it is not, then we must be careful.

Nigeria has recently lost some football legends. How would you describe this situation?

It is a very painful period for Nigerian football. We have lost several legends in a short space of time, and it is heartbreaking. These are people who gave their lives to the game and contributed immensely to the development of football in Nigeria. Losing them is not just a loss for their families, but for the entire nation.

It is important that we honour them properly. The Nigeria Football Federation and the government should come out and give them the recognition they deserve. These legends served the country with dedication and sacrifice. The least we can do is give them a befitting farewell.

What will you remember personalities like late Adegboye Onigbinde and others for?

I will remember them for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to the nation. They served Nigeria with everything they had. They made sacrifices and worked tirelessly to develop football in this country.

Their contributions cannot be forgotten. That is why it is important for Nigeria to honour them properly. It is not just about mourning them, it is about celebrating their legacy and ensuring that future generations understand their impact.

There has been debate about whether Arsenal deserve to win the league this season. What is your view?

In my opinion, any team that wins the Premier League deserves it. It is one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Even teams at the bottom are strong, so finishing at the top is a major achievement.

It requires consistency, discipline, and quality. Arsenal have been close for several years now. They have finished in second and third positions multiple times, showing that they are competitive.

At some point, you have to acknowledge their effort and give them credit. If they eventually win the title, then it means they have earned it.

It does not matter how they play—whether people think their style is attractive or not. What matters is results. For me, if Arsenal win the league, they deserve full recognition.

What are your thoughts on Paris Saint-Germain’s chances in the Champions League?

Paris Saint-Germain is not the same team we used to know. There have been changes, and they are still trying to find their balance. That makes them difficult to predict. You cannot say for sure how they will perform in every match. However, they still have quality, and in football, anything can happen.

If they manage to find consistency at the right time, they could go far. But based on their current level, it will not be easy for them to win the Champions League again. If they do, it will require a lot of effort and maybe a bit of luck.

The coach may also be trying different tactics to confuse opponents. Sometimes, that approach can work, especially in knockout competitions. For now, they remain one of the contenders, but not the clear favourites.