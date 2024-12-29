Godspower Chidubem: Versatility, Dynamism Vital in Makeup Artistry

Share

Godspower Chidubem is a seasoned makeup artist and the M.A.C National Artist for Nigeria. With a rich career spanning over a decade, he has honed his expertise as a retail artist and product specialist for M.A.C Cosmetics, where he trains teams on new trends, product arrivals, and cutting-edge techniques. A sought-after senior event team artist, Godspower has worked on prestigious shows like GTBank Fashion Weekend (2017 to date), Lagos Fashion Week, and Arise Fashion Week. In the music industry, he has been the makeup artist for music videos of top artists including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Chike, MI, and Chidinma. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Chidubem speaks about step-by-step learning processes that shot him to the top in the makeup industry

When you started as a make up artist, did you have the support many young men who choose being a make up artiste as a career are having now?

When I started as a make up artist, the industry was obviously not as big as how it is now. There were not many male make up artistes like we have now.

The story behind my becoming a make up artiste is a funny one. One of my church drama group mate called me to come and assist him at a movie set. In my mind, I thought they wanted us to come and act. When I got there, I was busy asking for my script, so that I could start rehearsing my lines. He said, ‘no; this is not for acting, it’s for make up.’ Sincerely, back then, I don’t even know what make up was back then.

How old were you then?

I was 16 or 17 years old. I was very young. All I did as get a cardboard and start fanning people on set, especially those he was doing makeup for. My friend that I came to help would do the make up. My job was to fan them to make sure they don’t sweat. After the whole job, he gave me N2,000. I was excited about the N2,000. I was a young boy. What did I really know about money then? Two thousand Naira was a big money back in 2006. I went again and they gave me N5,000 and I was like wow! I was like, just to fan people but I started picking interest from there. I started learning how to do a proper professional make-up from him. He had some friends in the industry and some of them started calling me for jobs. So, because I was really young, they knew they would not pay me as much as they pay other established professionals. So, they kept calling me. I kept getting jobs and I kept learning. I actually learned most of the skills on the job.

After I had learned the necessary skills in make-up, I joined a company called Sleek. Sleek is a cosmetics company. I worked with them for a while and I left there and joined Black Up cosmetics company. At Sleek and Black Up were where I learned how to do retail sales. Knowing how to do make-up and knowing how to do retail sales are two different things. So, I had to learn that at Black Up.

When M.A.C cosmetics came to Nigeria, a female friend called me that I should go for the interview. I knew how to do make-up very well but because I was experienced in retail sales as well, they employed me. I was the first man they employed in the whole of Nigeria. That was their first store in the whole of sub Saharan Africa at that time. I was the first male that was employed among 8 to 9 girls. I then started working as a retail make-up artist. I love working in M.A.C because there is career growth. It’s either you choose to be a trainer, or a manager or you choose to be an artistry person. I chose artistry because I was already a make-up artist. After my retail sales, I chose to be an Event Team artist. Event Team artists are people that handle make-up for shows. I joined the team and from there, I became a senior Event Team Artist. My job was to assist the National Team Artist for shows at the time. I did that for a while and became the National Artist for M.A.C cosmetics.

What are your responsibilities as a National Artist?

My job as a National Artiste is that I will be the one to create all the looks for events. I am the one that talks to the media when there are new products to put out there. I will be to one to talk to influencers, talk to other professional make-up artists. I am like the face of M.A.C when they come to Nigeria.

We have heard artistry many times. As we are speaking, what does that mean in the beauty world?

Make-up artistry is the art of applying make up. I see myself as an artist. I see myself as someone that is innovative when it comes to make-up artistry. It’s a term in make-up called make-up artistry.

With the new position as National Artiste, would you still have time to do make-up for clients like you used to?

The position does not stop me from doing make up for clients. I still do make-up for celebrities, models and so on. It’s just that I need to be more focused in pushing the brand as well.

Have you faced prejudice because you are a man in the make-up industry?

Maybe, I am lucky because I have never had issues with ladies saying they need a female make-up artist. Most ladies prefer male make-up artists. I have never faced that challenge before.

Presently, almost everyone loves a bit of make up, especially men. Men now paint their nails and do make-up as well. What are your thoughts?

In our brand, we don’t discriminate. One amazing thing about M.A.C is that it is for all ages, all races and all genders.

You mentioned that you are all about creating looks for events, shows. What kind of events?

We did so many events this year. We did the GTCO Fashion Weekend. We did many private shows for fashion designers, like Lanre DaSilva , Tiffany Amber’s 25 years in the industry. We did Emmy Kasbit’s 10th year anniversary fashion show in Nigeria. We did Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Banke Kuku, Future Face and many fashion shows that happened recently.

Tell us what you actually do in these fashion shows and private shows…

Unlike before that other make up artists just jump into the make-up business, what we do as a team is to have a meeting , an interactive session with the clients or fashion designers on the kind of looks they want to portray on the runway. Like the GTCO Fashion Weekend, I met with all the designers. It took us like one week to meet all of them. Meeting them, I get to understand what the collection is for that season. I get to understand why they chose the colours, the fabrics. I see the designs and what they are made of and what inspires the collection. This will help me determine the kind of make up to replicate for that show. These are what determines the kind of looks I will do for the models that will walk the runway.

In M.A.C, we have what we call trends. We call ourselves trendsetters in the make-up industry. We tell our clients what trends that are in vogue for the next seven months. I have trend guide that I infuse into the makeup that would blend with the designers after the consultation. Women sometimes find it hard to know the kind of makeup that is good for the office, or red carpet event, weddings or just night out. How do you determine the kind of makeup?

Makeup is really broad. When I meet with a woman, I want to do her makeup, I try to first of all understand what she likes. I will like to know what her typical everyday look is, what is her skin concerns are like. I will like to know if she has oily skin or dry skin or if she has combination of both. Then, based on the event, I will know the kind of make up I would do. The makeup I will do for you when you are going out with friends will be totally different from the makeup I will do for you when you are going for a wedding or a Halloween party. So, events determine the makeup looks.

When do you choose to do a smokey eye makeup for someone?

It depends on what the event is. You can do a smokey eye makeup for any event because there are soft smokey eyes and there are really loud smokey eye makeup. It all depends on what the clients really like, the customer’s preference. When I go for my makeup test runs, I don’t just do makeup once and the person approves it. Sometimes I get approval on the first test and sometimes a client can be very particular about what she wants. You can do the make up twice or three times before they decide on which one is the best.

What are the most significant trends in the beauty industry now?

Flushed blush is one of them. Blush used to be a thing in the 80’s but now it’s back in trends. Many wedding brides want flushed blush. Before now, our makeup used to be very heavy but now everyone wants subtle skin makeup that is radiant. It used to be all matte makeup for lips but now, people are doing more dewy or satin skin. There are cream blushes unlike powder blushes that people used to do in the past. The trend for this season is more fresh, Pearl skin and flushed blush.

What happens when people say they used certain makeup and it made them have breakouts?

That is why I said it is always good to understand your clients skin type and what works with their skin before applying makeup. This is one of the challenges make-up artists face. I have all skin types in my makeup kit but not all makeup artistes can afford to have makeup for all skin types in their kit. When you see a person that has dry skin and you put a matte makeup on that person, obviously it will cause reactions. I won’t blame the makeup artiste as much because I was in that situation at some point too. You have to have the right product for all skin types.

Would you say Make-up artistry business is a capital intensive or very expensive business to start?

All businesses are capital intensive. If you want to get the best premium products in this career, you have to really invest. Investing in the right products will take you to the peak of the career.

Did you later take more professional courses in makeup ?

Working for M.A.C cosmetics exposed me to many trainings. Taking trainings is a vital part of working with M.A.C. I just got back from United Kingdom, where I went for training. Next year again, we will go for training to upgrade our skills on the trends in vogue. With M.A.C, I don’t need to go to any other makeup school because M.A.C is really big in education. I am very grounded in makeup artistry.

What sets you apart from others?

I believe I am a very versatile makeup artist. Some makeup artists are very stereotyped with their makeup style. Some can do bridal makeup but can’t do fashion makeup. Some can do movie makeup but they cannot do editorial makeup. I do all types. I do editorial, bridal makeup, and fashion makeup. I understand the dynamics and the depth of every makeup artistry skill that cuts across all makeup types.

As a well travelled makeup artist, how would you rate the level of makeup skill and consumption in Nigeria?

I will say we love in Nigeria. Nigeria is really pursuing the global space. The international space are looking up to us now for makeup style.

When I went to the UK , my bosses wanted to know what style Nigerians are doing in our makeup.

What drives your passion for makeup and how did you stay in style?

The brand I work for, M.A.C. They are foresighted in trends and this drives my creativity. Also, the fact that I have not left the scene in a long time. Meeting people everyday, facing the challenge of creating new looks are also part of what drives me. For example, at GTCO Fashion Weekend, a designer wanted me to do makeup over a wig cap. The wig cap you wear on your scalp before wearing your wigs. She wanted us to put makeup over these caps and all the models would wear it on their faces. She had about 40 models and it was not a private fashion show. It was a collective show. So, it was a challenging one. Those kind of job pushes you to the limit and those are the kind of challenges I like.

People have a certain perception about male makeup artists as being Homosexuals or playing in another league. How do you see this perception?

I can speak for myself that I am not Gay. I am straight. I have a wife and a child. It’s not about your gender or race at the end of the day. It’s about what you can deliver in terms of work. Not all male make-up artists are gay.

When you were growing up, was there a career you wanted so much?

I wanted to be an accountant. I was in commercial class in secondary school but when I started working with my friend on movie set, I picked up interest.

Did you later study the accounting in the university?

I went to Lagos State University and I studied Business Administration.

What was growing up like?

My parents didn’t know I was a makeup artist until late in my career.

I left my parents’ house when I was very young. They know that I was working in a cosmetics company but they didnt know I am a makeup artist until I was in the university. They didn’t have a choice but like my career.

How do you see the growth of makeup artistry in Nigeria?

Makeup artistry in Nigeria has evolved. Makeup is a career now in Nigeria like lawyer, doctors and engineering. It’s a career part that people pursue now unlike when I started that people cannot take their children to learn makeup artistry. I have a family that is well taken care of because I am a makeup artist.

Any advice for other makeup artists out there?

Never stop learning. Even as I believe I have come very far in this career, I am still going for training and learning from even upcoming artists. The key is to keep improving your skill to always be on top of your game and keep up with changes and trends.

