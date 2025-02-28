God’s Wrath’ll Befall Those Behind Death Of My Children –Father Of Freezed 3 Siblings

Share

..we’ll get the killers, says Police

Father of the three siblings who were allegedly killed at Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has said that those behind the death of his children have tampered with God’s blessings and will face the wrath of God.

The distraught father said though a month after the incident their killers are yet to be arrested by security agents in the state, but he is hopeful on God.

Mr. Udochukwu Ejezie, father of the deceased siblings who spoke with our correspondent said those behind the death of his three children, that the blessings of God will depart from them.

How they were killed

It will be recalled that on Sunday, February 1, 2025, the three children identified as Chikaima Daviana Ejezie, female, 9; Chimdirim David Ejezie, male, 5; and Chimziterem Dominica Ejezie, female, 8, were reportedly killed and their lifeless bodies dumped inside a freezer inside the house.

The distraught father said he was far away in Edo State when he received a phone call about the unfortunate incident, telling him that some people invaded his apartment while the children were inside, killed them and put their lifeless bodies inside the freezer in one of the rooms.

It was gathered that the victims were the only ones in the house at the time of the incident, as their mother, Mrs Chikazor Ejezie, a lecturer and a nurse, had left the house to partake in an examination on the fateful day.

“The father of the deceased children described his late children as geniuses in their own fields of ambition and would have been great children in the land, had it been they were not killed.

“It is painful loosing such brilliant children in such a manner, I didn’t offend anyone nor do business that warranted the killing of my children.

My wife is yet to be stable from the shock since then, this is a gruesome murder. I don’t want my children to die in vain, I want justice for them.”

Killers

It was also gathered that the killers might have come into the Ejezie’s house after they noticed that the victim’s mother was not around and used the opportunity to gain access to commit the act.

According to the father, what pained him most was that nobody was at home to rescue them or probably raise the alarm. “As the death of my children is paining and causing me agony, so also will it will happen to those who caused my wife and I the pain of losing three children at a time.

Happiness will depart the homes of whoever have hand in the death of my children. “My wife left home without the kids, that was why the killers were able to have access into our apartment, my wife is a nurse tutor and went out early to conduct examination in Ihiala for some of the students.

Before now, we were planning to relocate to Nnewi since that is where she is working. “I am not suspecting anyone in the community.

I have no active issue with anyone before now, but whatever that might have happened in the past has been resolved. I have no issue with anyone. “Even if I have, must they now visit the anger on my children? The children know nothing.

Those who killed my children will not go free, they have touched Gods own pupils and his wrath will fall upon everyone who participated in the act. “My first daughter was a brilliant girl in her school at Edo State.

If you take first position from her you are looking for her trouble. Even at Nnewi where they reside now. Anytime they come back from school my house is a lesson center for other children who want her to teach them.

“Any mathematics problem that other students cannot solve my daughter will solve it perfectly, she’s called smart brain in school.

She is a gifted child at three then, she has corrected me her father several times when we were still leaving at Edo State. I knew each of my children very well them. The last baby of the house was a potential great pastor and evangelist.

If you heard him praising God and pray you will marvel. How on earth will someone just wake up and decide that it’s my children they want to kill.

Not one or two but three at a time. “I will forever remember my children, I cannot forget them, I want the Anambra State government and the police to get justice for my children. My joy have been taken away from me. I can’t survive the harm the killer have caused my wife and I.”

Burial

According to Mr. Ejezie, the burial mass vigil will be held simultaneously on Thursday, March 6, at St. Anslem’s Catholic Parish, Irrua, Edo State and at St. Luke’s Catholic Chaplaincy in Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi from 5pm.

And on Friday, March 7, 2025, there will be vigil mass at the Ejezie’s compound in Umueze Uga, Agusta Local Government Area of Anambra State by 4pm.

The burial poster reads in part, “The Ejezie’s family of Umuokwara Umucheke Umueze Uga in Aguata LGA of Anambra State and the entire Catholic community of St. Michael’s Parish Umueze Uga, St. Luke’s Cath.

Chaplaincy, NAUTH, Nnewi, St. Anslem’s Catholic Parish, Irrua, Edo State, wish to announce the gruesome murder/ burial of their three siblings and martyrs who were murdered and stacked inside a deep freezer by a yet-to-be identified person.

“On Thursday, March 6, 2025, mass for the dead at St. Anslem’s Catholic Parish, Irrua Edo State. On the same day, there will be a vigil mass at St. Luke’s Catholic Chaplaincy NAUTH Nnewi by 5pm.

”On Friday, March 7, 2025, there will be a vigil mass at Ejezie’s compound Umueze Uga, Anambra State by 4pm. “On Saturday, March 8, 2025, at about 7am, bodies leave Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital’s Morgue, Nnewi to their hometown, Uga.

Burial mass starts by 10am at Ejezie’s Compound Umueze Uga.” The father of the children, Mr. Ejezie, further said the burial announcement was made public “to correct every speculations and misinformation already making the rounds in the social media claiming that the children have been buried.”

“I requested for the permission for us to bury the children and the police have giving the family the go ahead to do so, just as the result of the autopsy is being awaited.

But sadly, reports have been making the rounds in the social media that they were already buried. That is not true. “We want to urge all those spreading this misinformation in the social media to restrain themselves and respect the wishes of the family as we mourn our dead,” Ejezie added.

Police

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “We await the autopsy result, but for now, no new development except that the family has requested to be allowed to bury the children.

“The Command has also granted their request, noting the fact that it further helps to relieve the pain in their heart. “The Commissioner of Police, CP Livingstine Urutugu has affirmed that the killers of the three siblings leave among the neighborhood vowing to unmask them in due time.

He visited few hours after he resumed office to have on the spot assessment of the unfortunate incident of the murder of the three siblings.

“I am also here to console the family and relatives of the victims and to reiterate the commitment of the Anambra State Police Command over this unwholesome crime.

I promised you that we are going to unravel the circumstances surrounding it and ensure that the suspects are arrested and justice served accordingly.”

