God’s Anger Against Sin And Double Standard

2 Timothy 2:19: “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, the Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let everyone that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.” From that opening scripture, the standard and the foundation of God is one, and that is: ‘depart from iniquity.’ Well, you read that scripture and may God grant you deep understanding, Amen! There is a call from the voice of Christ today for you to do a thorough assessment of yourself.

What are you do- ing with your body? We will individually give account of what we did in our bodies on the earth. Are you cheat- ing on your spouse? You are a double standard Christian. I pray this will not take you to hell fire. A double standard Christian is a Christian who present a holy and righteous life on the outward life but inwardly and secretly commits terrible sins and sacrilege. A double standard person is a dishonest person, you can deceive men and women, you can even deceive yourself but you cannot deceive God.

The temporal gain of ungodly rewards, the short-lived ecstasy of sexual sins, and all forms of un-godliness is trapping many souls, you must make up your mind to escape these corruption that’s ravaging the world. Why do you keep postponing your day of salvation? The anger of God is upon every wicked person, and at any time his cup will be full and the day of trouble will come. Sins grieves God, sins destroys life. How are you dealing with pride? No one can dare correct you or offend you, all these are double standard.

Effects of Being a Double Standard Christian:

1.) The Prayers of a double-standard Christian will not be answered by God. Jesus Christ didn’t show and didn’t teach us a double standard life: 1 John 3:22 “And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep his commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in his sight.”

2.) A Double Standard Christian lacks God’s presence and God’s backing: He prays and prays, noth- ing. Every odds is against double standard Christian. Why are you calling yourself a Christ-like person when your opened and secret life is showing the opposite, steal- ing, bribery, lie, dishonesty, anger, malice, etc are raging in you? It is better to repent before it’s too late. John 8:29 :”And he that sent me is with me: the Father hath not left me alone; for I do always those things that please him.”

3.) A Double Standard Christian Cannot Enter The Glorious Eternal Kingdom of God.Here is what God says: “1 Corinthians 2:9 (KJV) But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.”