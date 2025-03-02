God’ll restore Nigeria, say Sanwo-Olu, Adegbite, Esther Ajayi, at Lagos IDDS

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman of Lagos Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Lordship Rt. Rev Stephen Adegbite; Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi of Love of Christ Generation Church (LOC) and other Christian leaders have expressed optimism over the improvement and total restoration of Nigeria’s fortunes.

They made this known at the Interdenominational Divine Service (IDDS), with the theme: “Total Restoration,” organised by the Lagos CAN recently at The Apostolic Church, LAWNA Territorial Headquarters, Olorunda Ketu, Lagos.

Speaking at the special prayer service, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged God’s faithfulness over the nation particularly Lagos State, and the honouring of ceaseless prayers offered by the church.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to Lagos State Government, Barr. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, in his speech, thanked the church for their support, while declaring that the restoration in the state would be far beyond what has been lost; even as he cited the ‘2025 Budget of Restoration’ presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “Lagos is blessed because Lagos is grateful. How else can we assume that a city that never sleeps, just continues to thrive? How do we account for a state of a population closer to 30 million, moving from 20 million…The Lord has been our shield.

“We know our source, the source that never dries, the place of prayer, and where God answers. As a government, we recognise the indispensable role of the Church in shaping our society. Our IDDS is a movement and a divine running point for Christians to intercede for our leaders, our families, our issues, and the future of our nation…”

Adegbite, who also cited the ‘2025 Budget of Restoration’, urged Nigerians to keep hope alive. While appreciating the support given, he gave a progress report of the Lagos CAN secretariat building, noting that within year two buildings were already on the ground with almost a 1000-sitting capacity auditorium and nine office complexes for executive members.

He also called attention to the need for a pedestrian bridge at The Apostolic Church LAWNA to prevent unnecessary loss of lives.

Esther Ajayi who declared restoration of the nation’s economy via the platform of prayers offered at the IDDS, thanked Adegbite for his exceptional leadership.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

