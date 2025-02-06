God’ll Give Tinubu Time To Finish His Road Projects – Umahi

Share

…As he prays for miracle of 2nd tenure

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has said that God will give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu time to finish the road project works his administration has embarked on.

The Minister also prayed for the miracle of his second tenure to come to pass.

The Minister’s disposition was coming at a time when opposition parties were bent on stopping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu’s second term.

Umahi, speaking on Tinubu’s road projects when the South-South House of Representatives Caucus paid him a working visit said, “God will give him time to finish it, and it will be a catalyst for economic growth.”

According to the statement from the Minister’s Media and Publicity aide, Orji Uchenna Ordi, the Minister said he was humbled by the visit of the caucus and their expression of burning desire to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Works and to support the life-changing initiatives of the Renewed Hope administration which has come to change the ugly narrative of years of road failures, deficiencies and insufficiencies.

Orji quoted the Minister saying, “I want to commend the President very highly for the courage of this project. The four Legacy Projects of Mr. President are the icing on the cake.

“We will finish the Lagos-Calabar 700 kilometres, and with your support and of course, by God’s special grace, the miracle of the second tenure will still come to pass, and so we have time to get this project fully completed.

“I have no apologies when I say that we need time to get this project completed because he that has started this good work, God will give him time to finish it, and it will be a catalyst for economic growth.”

He gave a detailed insight into the efforts of the Renewed Hope administration in revolutionizing road infrastructure across South South, including the innovation that would guarantee quality, speed, and value for money, solicited the support of the Federal Legislators and their respective constituencies to draw forth a sense of responsibility among the contractors handling projects in their domains.

He reiterated the directive of Mr President that non-performing contracts on federal roads be terminated and assured that by the time the vision of Mr President in the works sector is fully accomplished, Nigeria would achieve enviable milestones in economic growth and prosperity.

While reeling out some projects in South-South that are receiving attention by Mr President, he said, “Just yesterday, the Federal Executive Council re‐awarded three sections of East-West road.”

On Eleme- Onne road, he said. “We have agreed to commit RCC Ltd within the first carriageway of 15 kilometres, including one bridge and one flyover.

But for us to get this road completed by December, as it should be, we definitely need to engage two extra contractors. But if they are wise, they could get subcontractors and put on that 15-kilometer stretch so that they can save the job. But they can not keep the job when the people are suffering on that road.”

On the Agbor route, he said, “We’ve sent the document. It’s going to be done on PPP. And so we’ve sent the amount to BPP. We will hopefully get approval by next week. And then we’ll call you so that we can do a groundbreaking ceremony. We would not want to do anything without getting you involved.

He mentioned, “The good news is that the President has also approved the Second Niger Bridge, the two bypasses, one in Delta State and the other one in Anambra State. And so when these two are done, then the Second Niger Bridge will be very operational and is going to help our people very, very well.”

On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, he said,” The good news is that in the good heart of Mr. President, he has directed me to go and start the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Section III in Cross River and Akwa.”

Presenting his mission statement on behalf of the South-South Caucus in the Federal House of Representatives, the leader of the caucus who doubles as the leader of the Bayelsa State caucus, Hon. Agbedi Yeitiemone Frederick, PhD said their visit was to engage the Federal Ministry of Works on the state of the roads in South-South which the present administration inherited and to seek for government’s decisive action on the projects being delayed by contractors in the area.

He, however, commended Mr President for the recent approval of funds by the Federal Executive Council for the execution of some projects in the South-South, particularly the approval to have Section III of the Lagos- Calabar Coastal Highway started in South South Zone.

He decried the difficulties faced virtually by all the South-South States in connecting to one another and in connecting to the North, East, and West. He offered the collaboration of the caucus in achieving the road infrastructure goals of the Renewed Hope administration in South-South and indeed Nigeria.

“Yes, we know that there are works, there are projects, there’s construction going on. But we want to seriously say that the work level is slow, and our people are suffering. Our people are really suffering. Today, it’s difficult for you to fly to Benin and access the other parts of Benin.

“Today, it’s difficult for you to land in Port Harcourt and even go through the industrial part of River State, particularly in the Eleme-Ogoni Axis. Today, if you fly to Akwa Ibom, it makes it absolutely difficult for you to access Cross River State and Calabar.”

He further appealed that contractors should assist their people through employment, empowerment, and skilled development as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility to the communities where they work.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Works, Rt. Hon. Mohammad Bello Goronyo assured that the present government will fix the ailing roads but would require the support and cooperation of Nigerians.

He said, “The Hon. Minister has demonstrated his capacity, experience, and knowledge by bringing a lot of innovations in the discharge of the mandate of his office and in piloting the affairs of this Ministry.

“Through him, we can have it better. So this is the time for us to join hands together. And we are sure that you will continue to give us full support for this vision so that together we can achieve our aspirations to build a virile nation, a prosperous nation, a nation that we can all be proud of.”

