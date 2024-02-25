God’ll Deliver Nigerians, Says Muoka At ‘Sorrow to Joy’ Crusade

It was a time of refreshing and testimonies of divine encounters last weekend at the ‘Sorrow to Joy’ Crusade at the international headquarters of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Renewal Ministries, Ijesha, Lagos. There were renditions from different choirs of the church as testifiers shared striking testimonies at the two-day crusade. One of the most striking was the testimony of a former priestess, who identified herself as Ifeoma Okafor and recounted how God came in the form of a man to visit her while she was carrying out her duties in the shrine. As she recalled, the man who appeared to her demanded that she calls him “the holy God of Chosen”, get to destroy all the about 17 idols that she worshipped and inform other priests that paid obeisance to her to desist from worshipping idols.

This visit she said changed the trajectory of her life as a priestess to an evangelist, as the news spread wide with- in and outside her domain. In his sermon, Muoka, reiterated the infallible power of God as evident in the life of Okafor. He advised congregants to believe that God was able to fix all things, serve God and not give in to the devil. He stressed that God will deliver them from the famine and other present challenges in the nation, saying that God who gave the idea of the programme was equal to the task of protecting and blessing those who trust in him and abide by his injunctions.

Muoka, further advised against dining with the devil and living a carefree Christian life, citing biblical cases of people who made terrible mistakes, including Esau who sold his birthright for pottage, he stated: “Don’t give the devil a chance, be consecrated to God, choose righteousness, be obedient to God and stay closer to God. We must not allow sin that opens the door to the devil to bring sorrow to our lives. “Let’s keep away from sin so that the wicked one will not gain access to us. Devil is the cause of poverty, broken marriages, delayed marriage, rising and falling. Though you will tell me that I don’t know what is going on in the nation.

I tell you that there will be famine but if you are a child of God, you will be protected. No matter the problem you are going through, God will deliver you. “If you give the Devil a chance, he has no good work but to kill and destroy. Be serious minded, be sober and don’t give the devil a chance. Many people made terrible mistakes and were in sorrow by following the devil. Don’t be like David who made a mistake, of course you know his sin. He killed Uriah and made Beersheba his wife.

My friends, you don’t know the power you have as a Christian, as the Bible says whatever you bind or loose on earth is bound and loose in heaven. Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness. Don’t compromise your faith, God will protect and deliver you from every trouble.” Muoka, however noted that the church will never encourage monies stolen or gotten through ill means to be given as offerings, tithes or first fruits. He also urged employers to pay their workers duly and urged employees to equally work for the job they are being paid for.