God, You And Your Destiny

For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry. Ha- bakkuk 2:3 Our journey as believers and human beings is a process, a process of living in each day and moment, believing that the master and director of our lives is in charge, directing us according to the blueprint He has created.

The truth is that as humans, there are times we are tired and frustrated, times when we lose hope and faith in the process of becoming who God wants us to be; however, it is in those times that we ought to put our trust in God, the creator of heaven and earth. The Bible says in Proverbs 3:5- 6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths”.

Your destiny is God’s plan for you, and as His child, you are expected to live it out, bring the plans to fruition, living according to his plan and purpose for your life. In reality, the life you live is Christ’s, and as such, your dependence is on Him. Destiny can be altered or changed as seen in the Bible with examples of Esau and Prophet Eli. The stakeholders in the destiny of a man are God, the Devil and the man. What happens to destiny is dependent on whom the man stands with.

You might not have realized it, but you have a destiny. It is God’s unique purpose, His special plan for your life, and it is tailored just for you. If you want to fulfill your God-given destiny, you will need to make wise choices all along the way. Whether you are seeking direction on where to go to school, which job to take, whom to marry or where to live, nothing is more important than knowing God’s will.

God never leads contrary to His Word, contrary to His peace, contrary to His desire. Ps.37:23 declares that: “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord, and He delights in his way.” Be encouraged that you can fulfill your destiny by trusting in Him and charting your course based on how He leads, not on your own understanding. As you let Him be the One who orders your steps, you will fulfil your destiny! What are the boosters for destiny fulfillment?

1.Believe in God for His plans and purpose for your life. Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” The early you discover the plans of God for your life, the better, less you are running another person’s assignment.

2.Believe in yourself. Don’t look down at your- self; don’t write yourself off. Until you discover who you are, you can never recover your place in destiny. You must discover who you are, it is your discovery that determines your recovery. Nobody will believe in you, if you fail to believe in your- self.