God Using Tinubu To Punish Obasanjo For Sins Against Yorubas –Odubote

It is on record that you were a founding member of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), the group that was at the forefront of drafting the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, into the Presidential race. Looking back, would you say that the outcome of the election has justified your efforts? Yes! The outcome has justified our initial efforts that were later embraced by all Nigerians from across the nooks and crannies of the country.

The first question anyone must ask is; who is Bola Tinubu? He was a former governor of Lagos State. Apart from that, he is also a visionary leader who has consistently mobilised and charted the path of his followers towards the greatness of the country since his days as the governor of Lagos. This is someone who was elected a senator from Lagos. He joined other like minds to fight the annulment of the June 12 Presidential election and later for the enthronement of democratic rule in the country.

He was not just among them, he was at the forefront of those that agitated for the restoration of the democratic rule. He eventually emerged the transformative governor of the state. His imprints are everywhere for everyone to see. He was instrumental in the road trans- formation drive of the state as well as the revenue. His leadership is organ- ic because he has been involved in grassroots politicking. He expanded grassroots participation of the people by increasing the number of local governments from 20 to 37. This led to his continuous electoral victory because he has evolved a very formidable political machine that remains unbeatable for his opponents. The people at the grassroots are his foot soldiers during elections.

What prompted you and others to form SWAGA? The membership of the group is drawn mainly from the ranks of former legislators who are from the South Western part of the country. It was mostly composed of members of the Seventh Assembly that served in that Assembly. The aim was to look for a viable candidate from the South West who would complete the initial assignment that he started and couldn’t finish when we were in office. It will interest you to know that the core of what is today known as the APC came from members of that Assembly.

What happened was that our membership of that Assembly, who were elected on the platform of the now defunct ACN, needed to forge the right alliance with the other parts of the country through their legislators. The idea was that despite the fact that we were in the minority, we needed to be fully integrated into the national political space. What we did was to support the emergence of the then Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for the Speakership. We succeeded when we discovered some lapses in the manner the PDP was managing its zoning agenda for the House presiding officers. We negotiated terms with Tambuwal and his people and in the end, Lagos State alone got nothing less than chairmanship of 10 important standing committees and some vice chairmanship slots too.

Apart from chairmanship slots, what other benefits came to your group? The action further strengthened our hands and influence in the National Assembly as a formidable force that even the Speaker and the Senate President at that time couldn’t ignore. How did that action eventually benefit Bola Tinubu in the long run? Some of us later felt that we needed to complete the job that we started and that the best way to do that was to draft Asiwaju Bola Tinubu into the presidential race. There was some form of pessimism from some quarters when you started… That happened because those who felt that way had no vision or they didn’t really see what we saw at that time. They underrated us. They didn’t really know what we could do.

I saw the power of collective bargaining at the National Assembly when I was there. For those who had worked very closely with Tinubu in the past, we knew him and his capabilities. These were the qualities that kept us going then. Let me use my immediate locality to illustrate the leadership capabilities of Bola Tinubu. He was the one who nominated Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode and we the people of Epe can attest to what he has done in our locality. His coming was facilitated by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Are you judging Tinubu solely by the achievements of former Governor Ambode? (Cuts in) Asiwaju is a wizard in several ways. He is a very good head and talent hunter, he is a maverick and smart political calculator. He is very selfless because he is always striving for things that would benefit the people under him. How did SWAGA start? About seven or eight of us started SWAGA here in Lagos. It was initially a small gathering of former colleagues who served in the same Assembly.

The first core of membership comprises former members of the National Assembly from Lagos, we decided to co-opt others from outside the state and we got Senator Adeyeye and through him, we were able to get other former National Assembly members from the South West into the whole plan. We met repeatedly in various relaxation points to appraise the country’s political direction and how to redirect it positively by identifying the right caliber of candidate to support for the presidency and we came up with the idea of drafting Asiwaju into the race.

Another thing we achieved with SWAGA was to ensure that we prevented other presidential aspirants from the region from coming out. We checked the ambition of former Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State from coming out initially.

What did you eventually achieve with the group? By the time other aspirants came out, the bid of Bola Tinubu had gained the right moment that their bids couldn’t match any- more. It wasn’t easy though; we moved round the entire South West and to other places such as Kwara and Kogi states to meet with traditional rulers and opinion moulders to come on board.

At what time did your group contact him to call on him (Tinubu) to run for Presidency? Interestingly, we never bothered to go to him but he was reading about our activities in newspapers and watching us on television. I’m sure that it was our activities that stimulated him to consider running for the Presidency. He was consulting with us on his aspiration but we believed that what we were doing was in the overall interest of all Nigerians.

What if he had rejected your wish and dissociated himself from your group? Well, politics is associated with a lot of risks. Like it is said in local parlance, ‘it is a black market’. We were indeed taking risks with what we were doing for him. Are you happy that the risk that you took then has paid off? Yes! Now that he is the president-elect from Lagos, there is no way that he won’t attract the needed goodies to the state. We are not just going to have the Fourth Mainland Bridge; we are going to have the fifth one too.

In the end, my people in Epeland will benefit the most. We will benefit because, there is no way Dangote Industries will evacuate its products without passing through Epe, so with that there would now be the need to bring the needed world class infrastructure to support the company such as roads and ports to Epe on the long run. That would ultimately bring about massive employment to the people in Epe. It would also attract direct foreign investment to the Epe Division. His emergence is a thing of joy to me considering the roles that I played in his emergence. Bola Tinubu no doubt is an established name in politics.

There is no way someone will attain the level that he has attained that he won’t have formidable enmity trailing him, what do you have to tell his opponents? Criticism is a component of democratic norm. There is no one who will achieve so much as he has that won’t have the same level of enmity that he has attracted to himself. If critics are not there for him, then he hasn’t been doing anything. Competition is an ingredient of politics and that is the beauty of democracy. Politics is a game of interest, so if your interest is at stake, what you need to do is do more. Criticism helps those in government and in positions of leadership, otherwise the country will become a dictatorship.

One of such critics is former President Olusegun Obasanjo… (Cuts in) Obasanjo has not only opposed Asiwaju, he had in the past op- posed other Yorubas who had sought the Presidency. With Asiwaju, he has always disgraced himself anytime he had moved against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He opposed late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late Bashorun MKO Abiola in the past, so his attitude is not strange to us. The state of infrastructure in the South West was so bad when he was the president.

He never did anything to change it. He has never been seen to identify with the collective Yoruba aspirations in the past. God is using Tinubu to punish Obasanjo for all his sins against the Yoruba people. With a few weeks to his swearing in, If you are to meet the President elect, what would you tell him? I will urge him to ensure democratic governance as a key part of his administrative efforts. I will also tell him to be honest and transparent in all his dealings. I will advise him to prioritise the issue of security by employing technology to address it.