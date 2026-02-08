God Uses World’s Foolish Things To Confound The Wise

TEXT: 1 Corinthians 1:25- 27; 1 Kings 17:4-6 1 Corinthians 1:25. “Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men”.

1 Corinthians 1:26. “For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many mighty, not many noble, are called”.

1 Corinthians 1:27. “But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty”.

1 Kings 17:4. “And it shall be, that thou shalt drink of the brook; and I have commanded the ravens to feed thee there”.

1 Kings 17:6. “And the ravens brought him bread and flesh in the morning, and bread and flesh in the evening; and he drank of the brook”.

God is indeed Almighty.

He is indeed Sovereign.

He is truly Omnipotent.

He is All Powerful God.

God is Absolutely UNQUESTIONABLE, and that is why He uses the foolish things of this world to confound the wise.

God does whatever pleases Him at any time, anywhere.

No one can challenge the Authority of God. God uses the weak things of the World to confound the mighty things. God determines who or what to use for His Purpose.

God can use anyone that He determines to use. He can use anything to actualise His Purpose. Oftentimes, God uses the unqualified for His Purpose so that He or she will not boast and also so that He or she will not share His Glory.

God saw Aaron, who was very eloquent, before He called Moses, who was a Stammerer. Moses was a Stammerer yet God chose Him and called him.

God used an animal, a Raven to feed and take care of Elijah during the time of famine. Also, He used a widow with her last meal to meet the needs of Elijah during the famine.

God can take you farther in life than you think He can take you to.

God brings something out of nothing. God can bring something out of you.

Don’t think that you can’t make it. Remain blessed in Jesus Name.

Prayer points:

1. Father, use me for your glory in Jesus Name.

2. I refused to become an abandoned vessel in Jesus Name.

3. Oh Lord, let something good come out of my life and destiny in Jesus Name.

4. It is well with me in Jesus Name