God used me to install Ooni, but he’s looking for my downfall –Oluwo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has revealed that God used him to play a vital role in the installation of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as the Ooni of Ife.

Oluwo said the link he used for Oba Ogunwusi would have been used for his elder brother, Tunji Adeyeye, who was his friend and peer at Akobo, Ibadan, at a tender age.

He said he utilised the link for the current Ooni because the elder brother underrated his status then.

Oluwo in a video, said he was called by a close ally of the Ogunwusi, Akin Daodu, who put Adeyeye Ogunwusi on the phone.

“We later arranged for a meeting at Base I hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State, where I finalised everything.

“In 2015, I got a call from Akin Daodu, a close ally to the then Prince Adeyeye Ogunwusi, now Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

“He told me Prince Adeyeye was on the phone that he needs to talk and seek my help on his aspiration to the throne of Ooni of Ife.

“I told Akin Daodu that I’m not aware they have chosen Ooni designate. I acknowledged my affinity with the family because we stayed around the same place at Akobo, Ibadan, before I travelled.

“I knew him then but I’m closer to his brother, Tunji Ogunwusi, who was my peer then.

“Both myself and Tunji Ogunwusi, popularly called Dodo, were about 8-year older than him.

“As a friend and peer, I’ve earlier called Tunji Ogunwusi but he underrated me (O fi oju ana wo mi).

“Maybe because I’ve sought his help before I got an authentic link, he refused to take me seriously”

“When he was on the phone, he begged to see me face to face for an in depth discussion.

“I said he can’t travel to Osogbo where I stayed then because of the fragile security sensing the peak of his aspiration.

