God not Incapable of Transforming Nigeria – Muoka

As the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries marks its 22nd anniversary with the two-day crusade, on the theme, ‘Only God Can Do This’, the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has said God was not incapable of transforming Nigeria.

Muoka who spoke through the church’s Public Relations Officer Pastor Louis Chidi, said it was very much possible for the nation to experience joy again.

He said the programme which started yesterday, December 21 and ends today, Sunday December 22 was to appreciate God’s faithfulness over the years and the consistent evangelism movement in the ministry, adding that it was divinely inspired to seek His intervention for needed transformation in the nation.

He stated :”The programme promises to spark a positive transformation that will lead to restoration, salvation, and Holy Ghost baptism, all of which will help the participants to experience the fullness of God’s blessings.

“We are confident that the God who inspired this programme will bless all and cause our nation to resonate once again with His goodness.

“Something remarkable will take place as we come together to thank and praise God during the programme. Participants will experience the glory of God in a profound way, positively transforming their entire beings and turning any difficult situation around for good.”

He added: “No matter the challenges you face, how long you have been in that situation, or who may be behind your struggles, we are confident that God is using this 22nd anniversary celebration to bless our nation and bring about a total positive change in the lives of its citizens.”

