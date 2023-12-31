” That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us” Heb.6:18 Is there an unfulfilled prophecy, waiting for manifestation? Are you on a cross-road, with no idea of what to do? Are there promises from the Lord yet to come to pass? God’s promises are “ye and amen”. He is too faithful to fail you. God is not a man that should lie. Whatever He has spoken concerning your life, shall be fulfilled in Jesus name.

God can never fail, and He will never fail. He is not a man that breaks promises, nor the son of man that repents of what He says. What He has assured, He will ful- fill; don’t let circumstances convince you otherwise. He is actually for you and He will make all things work out beautifully for your good.

What are the role to play?

1. Have faith in His Word. Search the Bible for the promises of God that gives light to the situation you are relying on Him for. The book of Isaiah contains so much promises you can claim to be yours.

2. Confess God’s Word that you have believed. It is not enough to say, “I believe God is too faithful to fail”. Confess His promises that you believe. Write confessions on what you’ve believed about His word and keep confessing it to yourself everyday.

3. Pray consistently on what you want God to do. In uncertainty, pray for guidance; even after receiving answers, maintain a continuous habit of prayer.

4. Hold onto the confident trust in the Lord: Heb.10:35… Cast not away therefore your confidence, which hath great recompense of reward. You will reap all that the Lord has promised you. Therefore, don’t cast away your confidence

5. Don’t give up or give in. Hold on and declare to yourself; “this is my day”. In the midst of crisis, God will give you incredible testimonies of healing, deliverance, financial abundance, open doors, and much more. The same God who has done it for others will do it for you.

For the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon Him. His past actions stand as evidence that you won’t be denied. God is too faithful to fail. He is too faithful to disappoint you. Keep your eyes on Jesus, and you will not see shame. Expect the Grace of God to manifest in all areas of your life. The years the lo- custs and cankerworms have eaten shall be restored unto you. Great Grace Greetings to you all, wishing you a happy New Year.