Though the waters there- of roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with the swelling thereof. There is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the Highest. God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early.

The heathen raged, the kingdoms were moved: he uttered his voice, the earth melted. The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah. Come, behold the works of the Lord, what desolations he hath made in the earth. He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariot in the fire.

Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth. The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah Ps.46:3-11 Do you know what it means for God, your Maker to say “I am in your midst”, In other word “I am in that situation you are going through” I am very sure that you may not understand what your Maker is saying to you out there “That no matter what.

I am that I am” in that challenge you are going through. In that secret weeping, I am with you. In that unpalatable situation, I am with you. When it seems that others have left you to your fate, God is saying “I am with you” In your old story, waiting for a new glory, He is with you. You are not alone from the burden you are going through. Hold your peace, there’s a word for someone out there.

In the book of Isaiah 49:15-16 “Can a woman forget her sucking child, that she should not have compassion on the son of her womb? yea, they may forget, yet will I not forget thee. Behold, I have graven thee upon the palms of my hands; thy walls are continually before me.” God can- not and will not forget you. How to not chase God away from your life? As “bigger than the biggest” our God is, you may chase Him away from your life if the following marks are reflecting in your life- style.

1. Having no respect for His word. Heb.4:12 “For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”

2. Having no regard to fellowship of the Saints. Heb.10:25 “Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” You cannot cut yourself from the source and not expect dryness.

3. If you are violating His instructions for your lifting. Jer.7:23-24 “But this thing commanded I them, saying, obey my voice, and I will be your God, and ye shall be my people: and walk ye in all the ways that I have commanded you, that it may be well unto you. But they hearkened not, nor inclined their ear, but walked in the counsels and in the imagination of their evil heart, and went backward, and not forward” Taking a step to be obedient to God, takes you for- ward. Likewise one step of being disobedient takes you backward.

4. If you are full of yourself and depend on your strength. Ps.14:1 “The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. They are corrupt, they have done abominable works, there is none that doeth good.” So many ways you can say from your heart that “there is no God” You are nothing without God. 5. If you lack passion for the things of God. Mt.6:33 “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

Prophetic Declarations:

•The blessing of God rests upon you and all that is yours this day.

•Beginning from now, your business and career will yield its full increase.

•Everywhere you go today, success will answer to your efforts.

•An end has come to every manner of struggling and toiling in your life.

•You are blessed when you go out, you are blessed when you come in.