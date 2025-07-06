God Has Redeemed C’River – Otu

Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has declared that the state has been redeemed from the shackles of bad governance, affirming that Cross River is rising on the shoulders of divine intervention.

Speaking at a solemn assembly held at the Calabar International Conference Centre, Governor Otu said, “We are on a pedestal like never before. The life of every nation is to rise and fall. Cross River State was once there, we came down but the Almighty God, who reigns, has said it is time for us to rise, and nobody can stop it!”

He emphasized the importance of unity in fulfilling God’s desire to elevate the state to greater heights.

“I have seen what we have achieved in two years—not by man, but totally by divine intervention. What we want in the state is unity, and Cross River State will never remain the same,” he stated.

Also speaking, the First Lady of Cross River State, Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, lent her voice to the theme of the event, noting that the world is currently experiencing economic pressure, insecurity, moral confusion, and natural disasters.

“Many hearts are burdened, and many lives feel shaken. Yet, in the midst of it all, we are reminded of the powerful and unchanging truth that the Lord reigns,” she said.

“Because God reigns, we have reason to hope, rejoice, and rise—regardless of what we see around us. His rule is not affected by the instability in the world. He reigns in righteousness and justice.”

She also delivered an opening charge from Isaiah 9:6 and 60:22, reminding Cross Riverians that the government of the state is on the shoulders of the Almighty God.

In his closing remarks, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Rev. Fr. Bob Etta, thanked the Governor, his wife, and the Deputy Governor for their unwavering support throughout the planning process. He praised them for enthroning Jesus Christ as the spiritual Governor of Cross River State.

The event featured song renditions, Bible readings, intercessory prayers, and preaching of the word.

A major highlight was the distribution of Bibles to attendees and the formal declaration of Jesus Christ as Lord over Cross River State by the Muri Munene of Efut and Paramount Ruler of the Efut Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Prof. Itam Hogan Itam Hogan.

Dignitaries present included Deputy Governor Peter Odey; Wife of the Speaker, Mrs. Nelly Ayambem; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Owan Enoh; Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Ironbar and his wife; Local Government Chairmen and their constituents; Commissioners; traditional rulers; and other stakeholders.