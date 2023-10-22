God Has a Part in Your Affairs

“Live in me. Make your home in me just as I do in you. In the same way that a branch can’t bear grapes by itself but only by being joined to the vine, you can’t bear fruit unless you are joined with me. I am the Vine, you are the branches. When you’re joined with me and I with you, the relation intimate and organic, the harvest is sure to be abundant. Separated, you can’t produce a thing.”

John 15:4- 5 (MSG) You have your part to play to be fulfilled in life and God has His own part to play too. Things you need to do must not be shifted to others. I have never seen anyone without God in life succeed. One thing is sure as far as the Scripture is concerned, either your success comes from God or Satan. When you cut God off from what you are looking for, you are cut off from what you are searching for. If God is not involved in your matter, what matters to you will not matter to anyone.

Until you give God space in your life passionately, you can’t command space for your lifting. If there is no increase of God in your labour, there will be no favour attached to your personality. Take it or live it, you cannot do without God. You are nobody without God. He is your somebody and without Him, there’s nobody. You can do everything because God is involved. You can do all things because you carry God along in your quest.

Likewise, you can never be more than a conqueror without God. Every battle of life will target to see your end without God fighting for you. No one will willingly want to be a man’s undertaker without payment. But God will undertake for you without charging you a dime. But know basic fact and bitter truth that, it is you that you cannot do without God, God can do without you. Heb.4:16 “So let’s walk right up to him and get what he is so ready to give.

Take the mercy, accept the help. (MSG) Walking right up to God engender you to what He is so ready to give. What would life be like without God? Wisdom and knowledge are empty without God, life loses meaning without God, life is miserable without God, no one know where is going without God, and no one can predict tomorrow and come to pass without God. Absolutely nothing without God.

How to permit his part in your affairs?

1.Don’t do anything without God. Where there are no priorities, there can be no prosperity. You are powerless without God. And you are limited without the Unlimited. Your ability will fail you without Him. You will record heavy causality without God in the battle of life. 2. Stop relying on your strength. Your prevailing in life depends on how much you are relying on God. The standard of God as of the time I checked last remains, “By human strength NO MAN can prevail.

(Emphasis mine) 1.Sam.2:9 says, “He protectively cares for his faithful friends, step by step, but leaves the wicked to stumble in the dark. No one makes it in this life by sheer muscle!” (MSG) 3. Be sensitive to His instructions. Instruction is the mother of distinction. No matter easy the examination may be, if you are not carefully read the instructions, you will fail woefully.

To live an excellent life, you must follow instructions carefully. Isaiah 30:21 KJV “And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left.” 4. Live a godly life. To be God, you must live like God. By Redemption, we are god to our Pharaoh, no matter his pride and noise.

It doesn’t matter; one with God is more than a majority. When you get hooked to God, nothing will hinder you not to get to your promised land. 5.See yourself as a nobody before your Maker. Can the Creator be confused of the work of His hand? Can the creature know more than the Creator? What is your smartness need to do with the Smartest? What is your knowledge need to do with the “All knowing God”? Who is faster than the fastest?