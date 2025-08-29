God Fixing What They Tried To Ruin –Mercy Johnson On Her 14 Years Of Marriage

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Odianosen Okojie, have lavished each other with encomium on their 14th wedding anniversary. In a post on Wednesday, the actress shared pictures of her family while describing her husband as her “friend and strength”.

She also attributed the success of their marriage to God. “Happy wedding anniversary to us @princeodiokojie. 14yrs with my husband, my friend and my strength. Awesome God, they said no but God said yes.

They said to ruin it but God kept fixing it all and to him be all the glory,” she wrote. On his part, Okojie expressed gratitude to God for their marriage, adding that they are “still blessed with unending love and blessings.

“Our God is so gracious and kind. After 14 years of Marriage, we’re still blessed with God’s unending love and blessings. We’re grateful for every moment we’ve shared, and we’re excited for many more years of love, laughter, and blessings together.

Happy wedding anniversary to us @ mercyjohnsonokojie. Love You.” The couple tied the knot in August 2011, and their union is blessed with four kids — three girls and one boy.

In February 2023, the actress revealed why she is always very protective of her children. “Because as a child, I suffered so much and I remember crying with nobody to clean my eyes. I can define hunger because I know it.

I can define abuse,” she had said. “So it is a feeling I do not want any child, not the one that came from me to go through. My past is the reason why I am so protective of my kids.”