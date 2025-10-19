God cannot be deceived!

Whatsoever you are doing whether in the secret or in the open, the eyes of God is watching you. Whatsoever you are thinking in your mind or in your heart, God is aware. One thing we easily forget in life is that we reap what we sow whether good or bad. If we can beware of this simple truth, we will be more careful how we live our lives. Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.(Galatians 6:7-8) We cannot fool God, He is The Almighty, The Allknowing God.

People hide in secrets doing evil thinking no one will know but fail to understand that God knows. There’s a lot of wickedness going on in dark and secret places, people fail to know that God sees them all and there are consequences for every act of sin committed by any man. Yes, God does forgive, yes God doesn’t want the sinners to perish but there are “reapings” of what you sow coming. Why are we warning everyone to run from doing evil, to run from sinning? It’s because there’s a sure end for every evil worker, there’s is judgment coming for every single act of sin and wickedness committed by man. Whatsoever you sow, you will surely reap, it may take sometimes, it may also take effect immediately in a form of curse.

I’m using this medium to warn you, stop those acts of evil. Fornication, anger, stealing, malice, adultery, drunkenness, idolatry, witchcraft, murder, fraud, abortion, etc, are all leading any man/woman into everlasting destruction. God cannot hear nor answer your prayers and cannot receive your offering if you enjoy living in sin thinking you will just confess and be forgiven. Here is what the word of God says: “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me:” (Psalms 66:18) This is why many people pray and no result, no answer. God is Holy, he hates sins. How long are you going to continue to sin and ask for grace? Till you die? Till you have ruined your life and destiny? Come out of sin, walk in righteousness and holiness.

Be honest, let your integrity bind you to the word of God. Yes, Jesus died to save you from destructions that sin and flesh brings to your life, but it’s a dangerous thing to take what Jesus had done for granted. Grace helps you to escape sin and evil but when you succumb to sin and fail to make use of grace, then you give Satan the opportunities to afflict you in the world and the next. The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom. You must change your way from committing sins and from doing evil from today. God hates sins and evil but he loves you. You are His most precious jewel but you must strive to please Him.

You can’t expect God to bless your children why you are destroying other people’s children. You can’t expect God to keep blessing you more and more when you are very stingy and tight fisted. You can’t expect God to fight for you while you avenged for yourself. You can’t expect to be lifted when you live in pride and anger. You can’t expect to grow spiritually/in spiritual power if all you do is eat, drink and waste time on so much sleeping and social media. How can you escape from destruction? By giving your whole heart and being to the lordship of Christ Jesus. obey the word of God. The word of God is the foundation of faith. If you don’t dedicate time and solid effort in seeking to know God, you can’t reap the reward of the fullness of grace