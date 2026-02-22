God Called Moses

Are you in a situation where you think your abilities are insufficient, your past learning does not match, you have limited capabilities, and people will not accept you? The Lord is beckoning on you, and he is ready to take you through.

When Moses was called by God to lead the Israelites. He knew he lacked the abilities. Moses was 40 years according to Acts 7:23 by the time he left Egypt, and Thereafter, Acts 7:30 says he stayed in Midian for another 40 years.

We are told by Exodus 7:7 the age of Moses and Aaron: Moses was 80 years, when he spoke unto Pharaoh. He also led the Israelites for another 40 years before he died.

Acts 7:22 says Moses got Egyptians wisdom and education. He was strong in speech and action, but after a period of 40 years, those trainings should have become dim.

Leading thousands of people out of Egypt to the promise land, seemed to be an unattainable task, for a stammering Moses Who was already 80 years old.

He gave lots of excuses to prove to God he wasn’t fit for the great job. He questioned God about how low his status was in the society.

“Who am I to appear before Pharoah” he asked God. Who am I to guide the Israelites out of the land of slavery (Egypt)? Exodus 3:11. He also argues about him not being able to reason properly and express things.

“What will I tell them?” (Exodus 3:13). He questioned God if he was going to get acceptance from the people.

“What if they don’t believe or listen to me?” (Exodus 4:1). Then Moses went on and on to contend with God, asking God to excuse him, due to his physical inabilities.

“And Moses said to the Lord, O my Lord, I am not eloquent, neither heretofore, nor since you have spoken to your servant: but I am slow of speech, and of a slow tongue”, (Exodus 4:10).

Moses gave excuses again and again. When his excuses could not win against God, he said to God candidly, “Please Lord send someone else”. Did God leave him? No! God did not allow him to quit. As Paul says in Romans 11:29, God’s calling and gifts are irrevocable. When God has called you for a special task, remember he’s going to be with you.

He’s going to grant you wisdom and strength to handle and overcome the challenges. Moses made many excuses but the only answer to his excuses was “I will surely be with you”.

What else do you require if the creator of the entire Universe, the source of strength wisdom and power has promised to be with you? You have been placed in such position by God so that you will have no choice than to rely on God’s wisdom instead of yours. As Paul says in 1 Corinthians 1:29, That no flesh should glory in his presence.

Apostle Paul understood this secret and says, “But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God has chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; And base things of the world, and things which are despised, has God chosen, yes, and things which are not, to bring to nothing things that are:” (1 Corinthians 1:27-28).

God also used Peter who was unlearned and ignorant to work amongst pious Jews. “For he that worked effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles”, (Galatians 2:8). God’s choices are beyond human comprehension and unique.

Are you in a position where you feel incapable, inefficient or unaccepted? I want you to know you are where the Lord wants you to be.

God has deliberately placed you in a place where it will be mandatory for you to learn how to depend on him, at every moment of your life, so that all glory will belong to him alone.

God is an able guide and he will be with you as he promised Moses. His grace and wisdom is sufficient for you. God has called you. He will also take you through.

Amen