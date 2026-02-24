GOC’s Convoy Thwarts Deadly Ambush In Kebbi, Kills 5 Terrorists, Seizes Arms Cache

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma, Major General Bemgha Koughna, has foiled a deadly ambush by suspected Lakurawa terrorist group near Mayama Hill in Kebbi State.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division, Nigerian Army / Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma, the attack occurred as the GOC’s convoy was en route to visit frontline troops.

The convoy came under heavy fire from armed terrorists, but Major General Koughna and his troops responded with overwhelming firepower, neutralising five terrorists and repelling the ambush.

Troops recovered a cache of weapons, including one OJC Gun, one PKT Gun, two AK-47 Rifles, and four AK-47 Magazines, among other items. The operation demonstrates the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting civilians and eliminating terrorist threats, the statement added.