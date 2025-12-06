Goc Tasks Promoted Senior Officers On Committed, Purposeful Leadership

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has charged newly promoted senior officers in the Division to remain committed to providing purposeful and exemplary leadership to their troops.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations (ADDAPR) of the division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya stated in a press release stating that, “The GOC gave the charge during the decoration ceremony of senior officers promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel and Colonel to Brigadier General, held at the Hippo Officers’ Mess, Victoria Island, Lagos.

General Mijinyawa congratulated the newly promoted senior officers on behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Division, commending them for their dedication, discipline, hard work, and unwavering commitment to duty.

He noted that the Division’s success in meeting its mandate under the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy for the year was due to the relentless efforts of the promoted officers, alongside other senior officers, officers, and soldiers of the Division.

He described the promotions as merit-based and urged the senior officers to continue demonstrating leadership by example, providing direction and mentorship to their troops, and working towards earning their next ranks.

He also appreciated the spouses of the promoted senior officers for their support, which enables the officers to perform their duties effectively.

The newly promoted senior officers included Brigadier General IB Sheriff, Chief of Staff 9 Brigade, Brigadier General MI Abdulkadir, Deputy Chief of Staff (Training and Operations), Headquarters 81 Division, and Brigadier General OS Idowu, Commander 81 Division Medical Services and Hospital.