GOC Oyinlola Vows Decisive Action Against Bandits In Alkaleri LGA

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Eyitayo Folusho Oyinlola, has assured that intensified military operations are underway to flush out bandits from Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

While briefing Governor Bala Mohammed on recent attacks in Mansur, Futuk, Gigare, and Gwana communities, the GOC disclosed that both kinetic and non-kinetic measures had been activated.

He noted that troops had strengthened surveillance at flashpoints, reinforced collaboration with other security agencies, and launched intelligence-driven missions to disrupt the movement of armed groups.

Governor Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the operational strategies, commending the Chief of Army Staff and military leadership for their robust response.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Bauchi State Government, local authorities, and affected communities to support security agencies in restoring lasting peace across the troubled areas.