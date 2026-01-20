GOC: Intensified Operations Have Ensured 2.2m Daily Oil Production

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Major General Eric Emekah, has revealed that intensified military operations in the last one year have raised the nation’s oil production capacity to 2.2 million barrels per day.

According to the GOC, the increase followed a presidential directive to Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe to ensure the containment of pipeline vandalism, piracy, and other forms of economic sabotage in the oil-rich region.

The senior officer further disclosed that between January and December 2025, the nation did not record a single incident of pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta general area.

New Telegraph reports that militancy in the oil-bearing area had forced crude oil production to oscillate between 1.7 million and 1.8 million barrels per day in the past.

In a briefing during a Defence Headquarters (DHQ)-led media tour of Headquarters 6 Division by defence correspondents on Tuesday, Gen. Emekah assured of a 3 million BPD production capacity in 2027.

Hear him: “Since I assumed command on January 24, 2025, the Division has recorded zero incidents of violent pipeline vandalism.

“Prior to this period, daily oil production averaged about 1.4 to 1.5 million barrels per day. Following a presidential directive to improve output, production rose to approximately 2.2 million barrels per day by December 2025, and efforts are ongoing to sustain and improve this figure.

“It is important to state that from January 2025 to date, no oil company has recorded a breach of its pipelines due to vandalism within our Area of Responsibility (AoR).”

He noted that “where incidents occur, they are largely attributed to aging infrastructure rather than human interference, and such cases are promptly brought to the attention of the relevant operators.”

On illegal refining, the two-star general said: “Our operations are focused on environmental protection and security. Many illegal refining activities are linked to abandoned oil wells rather than active pipelines.

“To address this menace, we have intensified operations, sustained follow-up actions, and disrupted the support networks that enable these activities, including markets and logistics channels.

“Additionally, continuous community engagement has been central to our strategy. We regularly interact with host communities and mediate between them and international oil companies to address grievances and prevent disruptions to operations.

“This approach has contributed significantly to improved security and economic activities, including the restoration of fishing and other livelihoods.”

He continued: “Our projection going forward aligns with the Federal Government’s mandate to achieve three million barrels of oil per day by the end of 2027.

“We have fulfilled our security responsibilities, and with continued collaboration among stakeholders, this target remains achievable.

“We will continue to sustain synergy with other security agencies, maintain visible presence, and engage proactively with communities to ensure lasting peace and stability across the Niger Delta.”