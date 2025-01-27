GOC Commissions Projects At Ibereko Barracks, Badagry

Share

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Farouk Umar Mijinyawa, has commissioned series of accommodation projects at 243 Recce Battalion in Ibereko Barracks, Badagry, Lagos State.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations(ADDAPR), 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA),Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, said in a release that, “The gesture was aimed at enhancing troops’ operational efficiency, improving living conditions and boosting recreation for soldiers and their families.

“The commissioned projects included: a newly built residence for the Commanding Officer; a newly built quarters for Corporals and below soldiers; and a remodeled Senior Noncommissioned Officers’ Quarters.

“Others are: recreational facility at soldiers’ Club; new mess hall at the Warrant Officers and Sergeants’ Mess and a cemetery dedicated for fallen soldiers.”

General Mijinyawa said, “The Nigerian Army has prioritised the wellbeing of soldiers and their families in line with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, which focuses on enhancing troops’ welfare and operational efficiency.”

Mijinyawa added that, “The COAS is committed to improving the welfare of personnel and their families, disclosing that 81 Division has been a major beneficiary of the gesture.

“The GOC expressed gratitude to the COAS for his unwavering dedication to troops’ welfare and that of their families. He charged the troops to remain dedicated and steadfast in carrying out their duties.

“He thanked other security agencies in Badagry for working in synergy with the Nigerian Army to secure lives and properties in the area, urging them to sustain the efforts jointly.”

Share

Please follow and like us: